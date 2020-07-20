A lot of questions swam around the final Sunday round of the 84th Annual Irvin Cobb Championships at Paxton Park of Paducah.
“Where is Wilmore, Kentucky?” And, “Who is Fred Meyer?”
Willmore is a little town in Jessamine County, just south of Lexington.
And it’s the home of Meyer, who came away with a wire-to-wire finish for the professional title after following up a day-one 65 with a day-two 66 — his 131 blistering the field by three shots.
The West Jessamine High School and University of Kentucky graduate never relented in the Sunday heat, nabbing birdies on the par-4 No. 6, par-4 No. 7 and par-4 No. 12 with no bogeys in the stretch.
When he heard that defending Cobb champion and former Danville Admiral/Akron Zips star J.B. Williams had eagled No. 15 to move to 8-under, Meyer knew he needed some cushion.
So then he birdied the par-3 No. 17 and the par-5 No. 18, for safety’s sake, and brought home a crown a year after using the Irvin Cobb Championships as springboard into his professional career.
“This was my first professional event last year — turning pro at this event,” Meyer said. “So to be able to win it in my second year is awesome. It’s such a prestigious event here in Kentucky. It’s awesome to be able to put my name on the trophy forever. I love it.”
Tim O’Neal (134), Williams (135), Jonathan Hodge (135) and Patrick Newcomb (135) wound up being Meyer’s biggest threats of the weekend, with O’Neal, Hodge, Dylan Meyer (136) and Trey Shirley (138) the other four players firing Sunday 66’s.
But Saturday’s 65 kept Meyer in the driver’s seat for the entire tournament, and the typical Sunday pressure just never seemed to arrive.
“On No. 18, I knew I probably just needed par to win it,” Meyer said. “But I ended up making a birdie, which ended up being even better. I was just trying to hit good shots all day, and not try to get too caught up in thinking about scores.
“I just wanted to hit the best shot I could, and try to stay patient.”
Johns takes amateur
title in playoff
Thirty-six holes wasn’t enough to determine a 2020 Irvin Cobb amateur champion, as South Fulton, Tennessee’s Justin Johns (Martin Methodist), Bowling Green’s Christian Tooley (Western Kentucky) and Paducah’s Avery Edwards (Murray State) all carded two-day 139’s to force some drama.
Edwards, the day-one leader, fired a steady 71 on Sunday. But Johns followed up his 69 with a two-under 70, and Tooley unspooled an amateur-low 67 on the weekend.
Edwards unfortunately bogeyed the first playoff hole (No. 16), and Tooley just missed a chip-in from 25 feet for birdie.
Moving to No. 17, both Tooley and Johns went long and left behind the green with their drives.
But after Tooley missed his putt for par, Johns found himself in a familiar situation — one he’d faced earlier in the day.
“(Tooley) putted from the exact opposite side of the hole, so I had a good look at his,” Johns said. “I actually had that exact same putt in regulation, not even 45 minutes before we were in the playoff. And so, after he missed, I knew I had a chance to win, and I knew exactly where I needed to put it. I didn’t even read it too much. I just played it in the exact same spot I did in regulation, and did it to win it.”
Johns, Edwards and Tooley each finished two shots off the field, as 2020 Rolling Hills Invitational winner Drake Stepter kept up his summer storm with a 141 alongside Matthew Mahle. Former McCracken County star and Austin Peay State University’s Chase Korte finished alone in sixth place with a 142.
A talented logjam fell into a tie for seventh at 143: Buddy Bryant, Mason Chandler, Matt Epperson, Trent Johnson, Chase Landrum and Joshua Rhodes.
Two-time defending amateur champion Aaron Ingalls finished in a tie for 13th with Jay Nimmo, Kevin Westerfield and Dawson McDaniel at 145.
“It feels great,” Johns added. “I hit the ball good all week. Growing up in South Fulton, I’ve always known about the Cobb, and how big of a tournament it is. And it just feels good to win this specific tournament — especially in a playoff and a putt to win it. It just doesn’t get any better than that.”
84th Annual Irvin Cobb Championships
Presented by Banterra Bank and Jim Smith Contracting
July 19, 2020
Par: 71-71=142
Final Scores
Professionals
1) Fred Meyer — 65-66=131
2) Tim O’Neal — 68-66=134
T3) Jonathan Hodge — 69-66=135
T3) Patrick Newcomb — 66-69=135
T3) JB Williams — 67-68=135
T6) Dylan Meyer — 70-66=136
T6) Stephen Stallings — 66-70=136
T8) Joey Mayo — 71-67=138
T8) Trey Shirley — 72-66=138
T8) Carr Vernon — 68-70=138
T11) Case Cochran — 72-67=139
T11) Brendon Doyle — 68-71=139
T11) David Erdy — 70-69=139
T14) Seth Arthur — 68-72=140
T14) John Riegger — 68-72=140
16) Gibby Gilbert III — 71-70=141
T17) Chris Erwin — 73-69=142
T17) Nick Newcomb — 72-70=142
T17) Emma Talley — 72-70=142
T17) Mike Vance — 71-71=142
T17) Kevin Wassmer — 72-70=142
T22) Tyler Phillips — 143
T22) Tommy Schaff — 143
T24) Bradley Farmer — 144
T24) Dan Olsen — 144
T26) Jamie Broce — 145
T26) Russ Cochran — 145
T26) Gabe Wheeler — 145
T29) Mark Faulkner — 147
T29) Jonathan McCain — 147
T29) Britt Pavelonis — 147
T32) Rick Cochran III — 148
T32) Adam Gary — 148
34) Michael Brice — 149
35) David Plumb — 150
36) Duncan McCormick — 151
T37) Chris Baker — 152
T37) Michael Rickard — 152
39) Jan Jansco Jr. — 162
Amateurs & Juniors
T1) Justin Johns — 69-70=139 (won in two-hole playoff)
T1) Christian Tooley — 72-67=139
T1) Avery Edwards — 68-71=139
T4) Matthew Mahle — 72-69=141
T4) Drake Stepter — 71-70=141
6) Chase Korte — 71-71=142
T7) Buddy Bryant — 143
T7) Mason Chandler — 143
T7) Matt Epperson — 143
T7) Joshua Rhodes — 143
T7) Chase Landrum — 143
T7) Trent Johnson — 143
T13) Aaron Ingalls — 145
T13) Dawson McDaniel — 145
T13) Jay Nimmo — 145
T13) Kevin Westerfield — 145
17) Mark Knecht — 146
T18) Bo Brien — 147
T18) Carson Holmes — 147
T18) Tadd Switzer — 147
T21) Jimmy Brown — 148
T21) John Buchanan — 148
T21) Jamie Frazier — 148
T21) Cody Martin — 148
T21) Eric Straub — 148
T26) Tyler Powell — 149
T26) Daniel Taylor — 149
T26) Keith Tooley — 149
T29) Adam Houchens — 150
T29) Connery Meyer — 150
T31) Tyler Abernathy — 151
T31) Steve Golliher — 151
T33) Chris Griffin — 152
T33) Clinton Keown — 152
T35) Chris Livingston — 154
T35) Darrell Vanover — 154
T37) Kamaren Cunningham — 155
T37) Craig Schwettman — 155
T37) Mike Shelbourne — 155
T40) Austin Carter — 156
T40) Harry Rush — 156
T42) Ben Rush — 157
T42) Matt Redd — 157
T44) James Folz — 158
T44) Robert Godwin — 158
T44) Matthew Scott — 158
47) Adam Finke — 159
T48) Michael Crabtree — 160
T48) Shane Taylor — 160
T48) Scotty Parker — 160
51) Tyler Dew — 161
52) Joe Johnson — 162
53) Deke Lape — 167
T54) Josh Green — 168
T54) David Salyers — 168
T54) Caleb Stonecipher — 168
57) Abraham Dumes — 169
T58) Patrick Carroll Jr. — 172
T58) David Sykes — 172
60) John Linderman — 173
61) Carson England — 187
