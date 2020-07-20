Johns-1

South Fulton, Tennessee, native and Martin Methodist’s Justin Johns claimed his first Irvin Cobb amateur title on Sunday, winning a two-hole, sudden-death playoff against Christian Tooley and Avery Edwards behind a par putt on No. 17. All three players fired a 3-under 139 for the two-day tournament.

A lot of questions swam around the final Sunday round of the 84th Annual Irvin Cobb Championships at Paxton Park of Paducah.

“Where is Wilmore, Kentucky?” And, “Who is Fred Meyer?”

Willmore is a little town in Jessamine County, just south of Lexington.

And it’s the home of Meyer, who came away with a wire-to-wire finish for the professional title after following up a day-one 65 with a day-two 66 — his 131 blistering the field by three shots.

The West Jessamine High School and University of Kentucky graduate never relented in the Sunday heat, nabbing birdies on the par-4 No. 6, par-4 No. 7 and par-4 No. 12 with no bogeys in the stretch.

When he heard that defending Cobb champion and former Danville Admiral/Akron Zips star J.B. Williams had eagled No. 15 to move to 8-under, Meyer knew he needed some cushion.

So then he birdied the par-3 No. 17 and the par-5 No. 18, for safety’s sake, and brought home a crown a year after using the Irvin Cobb Championships as springboard into his professional career.

“This was my first professional event last year — turning pro at this event,” Meyer said. “So to be able to win it in my second year is awesome. It’s such a prestigious event here in Kentucky. It’s awesome to be able to put my name on the trophy forever. I love it.”

Tim O’Neal (134), Williams (135), Jonathan Hodge (135) and Patrick Newcomb (135) wound up being Meyer’s biggest threats of the weekend, with O’Neal, Hodge, Dylan Meyer (136) and Trey Shirley (138) the other four players firing Sunday 66’s.

But Saturday’s 65 kept Meyer in the driver’s seat for the entire tournament, and the typical Sunday pressure just never seemed to arrive.

“On No. 18, I knew I probably just needed par to win it,” Meyer said. “But I ended up making a birdie, which ended up being even better. I was just trying to hit good shots all day, and not try to get too caught up in thinking about scores.

“I just wanted to hit the best shot I could, and try to stay patient.”

Johns takes amateur

title in playoff

Thirty-six holes wasn’t enough to determine a 2020 Irvin Cobb amateur champion, as South Fulton, Tennessee’s Justin Johns (Martin Methodist), Bowling Green’s Christian Tooley (Western Kentucky) and Paducah’s Avery Edwards (Murray State) all carded two-day 139’s to force some drama.

Edwards, the day-one leader, fired a steady 71 on Sunday. But Johns followed up his 69 with a two-under 70, and Tooley unspooled an amateur-low 67 on the weekend.

Edwards unfortunately bogeyed the first playoff hole (No. 16), and Tooley just missed a chip-in from 25 feet for birdie.

Moving to No. 17, both Tooley and Johns went long and left behind the green with their drives.

But after Tooley missed his putt for par, Johns found himself in a familiar situation — one he’d faced earlier in the day.

“(Tooley) putted from the exact opposite side of the hole, so I had a good look at his,” Johns said. “I actually had that exact same putt in regulation, not even 45 minutes before we were in the playoff. And so, after he missed, I knew I had a chance to win, and I knew exactly where I needed to put it. I didn’t even read it too much. I just played it in the exact same spot I did in regulation, and did it to win it.”

Johns, Edwards and Tooley each finished two shots off the field, as 2020 Rolling Hills Invitational winner Drake Stepter kept up his summer storm with a 141 alongside Matthew Mahle. Former McCracken County star and Austin Peay State University’s Chase Korte finished alone in sixth place with a 142.

A talented logjam fell into a tie for seventh at 143: Buddy Bryant, Mason Chandler, Matt Epperson, Trent Johnson, Chase Landrum and Joshua Rhodes.

Two-time defending amateur champion Aaron Ingalls finished in a tie for 13th with Jay Nimmo, Kevin Westerfield and Dawson McDaniel at 145.

“It feels great,” Johns added. “I hit the ball good all week. Growing up in South Fulton, I’ve always known about the Cobb, and how big of a tournament it is. And it just feels good to win this specific tournament — especially in a playoff and a putt to win it. It just doesn’t get any better than that.”

84th Annual Irvin Cobb Championships

Presented by Banterra Bank and Jim Smith Contracting

July 19, 2020

Par: 71-71=142

Final Scores

Professionals

1) Fred Meyer — 65-66=131

2) Tim O’Neal — 68-66=134

T3) Jonathan Hodge — 69-66=135

T3) Patrick Newcomb — 66-69=135

T3) JB Williams — 67-68=135

T6) Dylan Meyer — 70-66=136

T6) Stephen Stallings — 66-70=136

T8) Joey Mayo — 71-67=138

T8) Trey Shirley — 72-66=138

T8) Carr Vernon — 68-70=138

T11) Case Cochran — 72-67=139

T11) Brendon Doyle — 68-71=139

T11) David Erdy — 70-69=139

T14) Seth Arthur — 68-72=140

T14) John Riegger — 68-72=140

16) Gibby Gilbert III — 71-70=141

T17) Chris Erwin — 73-69=142

T17) Nick Newcomb — 72-70=142

T17) Emma Talley — 72-70=142

T17) Mike Vance — 71-71=142

T17) Kevin Wassmer — 72-70=142

T22) Tyler Phillips — 143

T22) Tommy Schaff — 143

T24) Bradley Farmer — 144

T24) Dan Olsen — 144

T26) Jamie Broce — 145

T26) Russ Cochran — 145

T26) Gabe Wheeler — 145

T29) Mark Faulkner — 147

T29) Jonathan McCain — 147

T29) Britt Pavelonis — 147

T32) Rick Cochran III — 148

T32) Adam Gary — 148

34) Michael Brice — 149

35) David Plumb — 150

36) Duncan McCormick — 151

T37) Chris Baker — 152

T37) Michael Rickard — 152

39) Jan Jansco Jr. — 162

Amateurs & Juniors

T1) Justin Johns — 69-70=139 (won in two-hole playoff)

T1) Christian Tooley — 72-67=139

T1) Avery Edwards — 68-71=139

T4) Matthew Mahle — 72-69=141

T4) Drake Stepter — 71-70=141

6) Chase Korte — 71-71=142

T7) Buddy Bryant — 143

T7) Mason Chandler — 143

T7) Matt Epperson — 143

T7) Joshua Rhodes — 143

T7) Chase Landrum — 143

T7) Trent Johnson — 143

T13) Aaron Ingalls — 145

T13) Dawson McDaniel — 145

T13) Jay Nimmo — 145

T13) Kevin Westerfield — 145

17) Mark Knecht — 146

T18) Bo Brien — 147

T18) Carson Holmes — 147

T18) Tadd Switzer — 147

T21) Jimmy Brown — 148

T21) John Buchanan — 148

T21) Jamie Frazier — 148

T21) Cody Martin — 148

T21) Eric Straub — 148

T26) Tyler Powell — 149

T26) Daniel Taylor — 149

T26) Keith Tooley — 149

T29) Adam Houchens — 150

T29) Connery Meyer — 150

T31) Tyler Abernathy — 151

T31) Steve Golliher — 151

T33) Chris Griffin — 152

T33) Clinton Keown — 152

T35) Chris Livingston — 154

T35) Darrell Vanover — 154

T37) Kamaren Cunningham — 155

T37) Craig Schwettman — 155

T37) Mike Shelbourne — 155

T40) Austin Carter — 156

T40) Harry Rush — 156

T42) Ben Rush — 157

T42) Matt Redd — 157

T44) James Folz — 158

T44) Robert Godwin — 158

T44) Matthew Scott — 158

47) Adam Finke — 159

T48) Michael Crabtree — 160

T48) Shane Taylor — 160

T48) Scotty Parker — 160

51) Tyler Dew — 161

52) Joe Johnson — 162

53) Deke Lape — 167

T54) Josh Green — 168

T54) David Salyers — 168

T54) Caleb Stonecipher — 168

57) Abraham Dumes — 169

T58) Patrick Carroll Jr. — 172

T58) David Sykes — 172

60) John Linderman — 173

61) Carson England — 187

Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.

