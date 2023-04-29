Murray, Ky — Melvin Cunningham has been named the Murray High School Head Football Coach.
For the past eight years, Cunningham has served as the Fairland High School Football Coach in Proctorville, Ohio. During Cunningham’s tenure, the team advanced to playoffs six times and compiled a 26-7 record over the last three seasons, finishing with losses in Ohio’s elite eight and sweet sixteen.
Cunningham and his staff have led the team to the only playoff victories in school history, breaking the record in 2022 with single wins in a season. Additionally, many first opportunities for Fairfield’s student athletes to play in the State All-Star game were provided, as well as student athletes being offered the chance of playing college football.
The 2021 Coach of the Year, Cunningham is a native of Red Jacket West Virginia. A graduate of Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, Cunningham received his Multi-Subject K-8, and Bachelor of Arts—(Mentally Impaired K-12) while at Marshall University. Cunningham later received his bachelors of science in Educational Administration from Scranton University in Scranton, Pa.
While attending Marshall University, Cunningham was a four-year starter on the team a member of four National Championship Teams, two-time First Team Walter Camp All American, three first- team Southern Conference, Inducted into Marshall University Hall of Fame, and made the 100th Anniversary Southern Conference Team.
Cunningham also played corner back for the Miami Dolphins, and later started on offensive and defensive sides in addition to being the kick returner for the Tampa Bay Storm. A former professional level coach with the Tampa Bay Storm and River Cities Locomotives, Cunningham also coached at several high schools including: Wharton in Tampa Florida, as well as Tug Valley and Matewan in West Virginia.
“I am excited and honored to become the next head football coach at Murray High School,” Cunningham said. “I look forward to having an impact, not only on the football program, but the school and the community as a whole. I can’t wait to become immersed into the community and begin intentionally teaching our core values to the football team that results in winning because winning is a by-product of the things we do. “
Ann Greenfield, Murray Independent School District athletic director, said it is exciting Coach Melvin Cunningham has made the decision to become the Murray High School new football coach.
“After thanking him for selecting Murray High as his next coaching home, he was talking with Dayton’s football coach about one of his current players at Fairland High School,” she explained. “It was apparent, even though he is leaving, his heart still cares about those kids. This speaks to his character, and I feel he will be a great role model for our current and future players.”
Tony Jarvis, Murray High School principal, welcomes Coach Cunningham and his family to the Murray Independent School District and community.
“I am confident that his energy, personality, and work ethic will have a tremendous impact on both the school and program,” Jarvis said.
Melvin and his wife, Angie, have four children, Marqus, 28, Keedrick, 23, Kenyon, 13, and Amari, 11.
