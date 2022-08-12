With school back in full swing, high school sports have returned as temperatures drop and popcorn pops in the concession stand. On Saturday night, McCracken County High School will highlight its fall sports programs with Meet the Mustangs.
“We’re treating Meet the Mustangs a little different than it has been treated in the past,” McCracken County head football coach Jonathan Smith said. “This Saturday will be a showcase for all of our fall sports programs and teams. We’ve tried to create a family fun atmosphere.”
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. at McCracken County High School with an overview of what is happening at Meet the Mustang. With food trucks, merchandise, silent auctions, and sponsors, spectators and families will have many choices.
The event will introduce all high school fall sports in attendance, including Coed Cheer, All Girl Cheer, Dance, Girls Soccer, Cross Country, Girls Golf, Volleyball, and Football.
The event will also highlight Little League football and cheerleading.
“Each program will have a silent auction where Mustang fans can come and bid on different items,” Smith said. “And 100% of those proceeds will go directly back to that program.”
The silent auction includes items such as Blackstone grills, a Mustang fire pit, a UK basket, a bicycle, and a spa basket.
“We also have several fun interactive games that involve sports programs against sports programs,” He said. “It could be parents against players or so on for about an hour and a half.”
The games will consist of the volleyball team going against the football team in a sponge water relay race for the first competition. The next will be girls cross country against boys cross country in a feet-first relay.
The third competition will be between the girls golf and girls soccer teams in a water balloon pop relay. The fourth will be the defense and offense of the Mustang football team going against each other in a table surfing race.
The fifth competition will be between the all-girl cheer and coed cheer teams in a bubble ball team rolling race. And to finish the games, one player from each team represented will compete in SUMO until only one competitor is left standing.
