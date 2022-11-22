Over the weekend, McCracken County High School hosted the annual Meet the Mustangs at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena, honoring the athletic department’s winter sports to kick off the upcoming seasons.
The school highlighted young men and women from the basketball teams, all-girls cheerleading squad, dance team, swim team, and wrestling team for family members, fans, and friends. In addition, each program had the opportunity to show off their skills related to their designated sport and was acknowledged for their talents.
The basketball teams will kick off the season next week with a doubleheader against Community Christian Academy at home. Both teams ran drills with the little league Mustang basketball teams during Meet the Mustangs before scrimmaging against teammates.
Mustang wrestlers will travel for the John Hardin Team Duals this week before Thanksgiving break. The wrestling season will run from November and finish in February.
In addition to the winter sports highlighted on Saturday night, the McCracken County bowling team’s season is in full swing. The Mustang team will be against Graves County and Paducah Tilghman on Tuesday night at Cardinal Lanes.
