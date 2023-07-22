As the summer comes to a close, two local tennis stars traveled to Orlando, FL for the 27th Junior Nationals at the USTA National Campus to compete. Paducah Tilghman’s Whitson McNeill and McCracken County’s Sophie Hollowell competed for Team Southern, consisting of Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, and Tennessee athletes.
“I was very excited to be able to play at the USTA National Campus, where many professional tennis players train the offseason. The competition this week was outstanding,” McNeill said. “We had the opportunity to play against players who have signed to play college tennis. There were players and teams from all over the United States, including teams from Hawaii, New York, San Francisco, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.”
