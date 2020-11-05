There’s one number Murray State men’s basketball coach Matt McMahon has been able to circle during these opening weeks of the highly-anticipated — but hardly-normal — 2020-21 season.
“72.”
It’s the percentage of production returning from a team that finished within a basket of an unprecedented third-straight Ohio Valley Conference tournament championship — a deft pass from Adam Kunkel to a cutting Tyler Scanlon buoying Belmont to a last-second swipe of the trophy.
Graduation saw guys like Anthony Smith, Jaiveon Eaves and Darnell Cowart move on from the Racer program, but the remaining 72% of points, rebounds and sweat came from Tevin Brown, KJ Williams, Demond Robinson, DaQuan Smith, Chico Carter Jr. and Devin Gilmore.
It’s a core of guys as good as anyone in the Ohio Valley Conference, a message well-delivered on Wednesday when league coaches and sports information directors chose the Racers to share the 2020-21 co-championship with the vaunted Austin Peay Governors.
How does McMahon and his staff get 72% from this group in 2020-21? Will more be asked of them? Or will the two redshirts (junior guard Brion Whitley and freshman forward Matthew Smith) and a lauded recruiting class of Jackson Sivills (McCracken County), Justice Hill (Arkansas/Salt Lake CC), Dionte Bostick (Clearwater, Florida), Ja’Queze Kirby (Hazlehurst, Georgia) and Nicholas McMullen (Greensboro, North Carolina) be asked to bring in the other 28%?
The Racers, like every other Division I team in the country, went more than 140 days between sanctioned workouts, as the coronavirus and its wrath wreak havoc on schedules of old. This is a team that would’ve benefited from a 2020 post-season of any type, had one actually existed pre-pandemic.
No matter. No excuses. The message from McMahon: “Control what you can control.”
“One of the ways we define is ‘your ability to consistently perform at your best, regardless of the competitive circumstances,’ ” McMahon said. “And so we continue to stress that to our players, and do our absolute best to build our team. We’ve had to be a little more creative than maybe we have in the past. I don’t, quite honestly, feel as connected to our team yet at this point. We went 144 days between workouts. We didn’t have a summer access period. But again, every program in the country is experiencing these same things.
“But our goal is to build the best 2020-21 edition of the Racers.”
Freedom
One of the quieter subplots starting to brew around the 2020-21 men’s college basketball season is the free year of eligibility being granted to hoopers across the nation.
The Racers, toting some of the best all-around talent in mid-major basketball, find themselves in a unique territory, with Gilmore the only senior. The idea of another year of guys like Williams, Brown, Robinson — all the way down to walk-on Rodriguez Thomas and this patented freshman class — is something McMahon and his staff haven’t openly discussed at any length within the team.
“It clearly has a huge impact on recruiting not only this year, but the next four-year cycle,” McMahon said. “But it’s too early to tell the impact not only our team, but the rest of the country.”
Playing time is decided by players and earned in practice in McMahon’s schema, so the idea of he and his staff playing all 14 players on the roster on a consistent basis won’t particularly be an option.
It must be noted, however, that there will be no penalty if he and his staff so opted to get a look at any player and his potential.
Scheduling chaosMcMahon assures the schedule — both conference and non-conference — will be out as soon as possible, but that trying to manage a clean slate of games with all of the delays and changes has been a borderline “disaster” from a planning standpoint.
Already, it’s confirmed the Racers will have to move contracts with both Memphis and Auburn to later years in order to acquiesce alterations, and as of now, the only non-conference games he could confirm at this point are road games against Middle Tennessee State and Southern Illinois.
There’s hope for a Dec. 19 home game against Sun Belt favorite Arkansas-Little Rock, “and three home games” in all, while the Ohio Valley Conference has already announced teams will be playing a 20-game conference schedule — up from 18 last season — with two games coming as “flex” contests prior to New Year’s Day 2021.
Those flex games will be with traveling partners across the conference, meaning the Racers face Austin Peay twice early in the slate.
Two-year developmentMcMahon and his staff have long prided themselves on the program’s two-year development scheme, and it’s hard to argue against the success. The second-year upswings of guys like Wayne Langston, Jonathan Stark, Terrell Miller, Shaq Buchanan, Ja Morant, Tevin Brown, KJ Williams, Anthony Smith — and to a lesser degree in guys like Jaiveon Eaves and Devin Gilmore — is well documented and mathematically proven.
So who’s poised for the year-two lift?
Demond Robinson.
“He’s got a 7-5 wingspan and he had six blocks in the 2020 OVC Championship,” McMahon noted. “He can score in the post and make an outside jump shot, and I expect for him to make that ‘jump’ from his freshman to his sophomore year.”
Another candidate with a potential burst is DaQuan Smith, who McMahon notes has been “more vocal” in recent practices. And there’s an expectation that he’ll play more off the ball this season than he did in 2019-20, when the NBA jump Morant smartly forced the Racers to exhaust all options at the point guard position.
Murray State 2020-21 Men’s Basketball Roster
# Full Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown High School Previous School
0 Demond Robinson F 6-8 255 So. Montgomery, Ala. Lee HS
1 DaQuan Smith G 6-1 185 So. Holly Springs, Miss. Holly Springs HS
2 Chico Carter, Jr. G 6-2 190 So. Columbia, S.C. Cardinal Newman HS
4 Dionte Bostick G 6-2 190 Fr. Clearwater, Fla. East Lake HS
10 Tevin Brown G 6-5 175 Jr. Fairhope, Ala. Fairhope HS
11 Matt Smith F 6-6 225 Fr. Charlotte, N.C. Independence HS
13 Devin Gilmore F 6-6 200 Sr. Picayune, Miss. Madison Ridgeland Academy
14 Justice Hill G 6-0 170 So. Little Rock, Ark. Little Rock Christian HS Salt Lake City CC/Arkansas
22 Brion Whitley G 6-4 200 Jr. Sarasota, Fla. Riverview HS
23 KJ Williams F 6-10 245 Jr. Cleveland, Miss. Cleveland Central HS
24 Ja’Queze Kirby F 6-6 190 Fr. Hazlehurst, Ga, Jeff Davis HS
25 Rod Thomas G 6-0 185 So. Paducah, Ky. Tilghman HS
32 Nicholas McMullen F 6-8 235 Fr. Greensboro, N.C. Ben L. Smith HS
33 Jackson Sivills G 6-6 200 Fr. Paducah, Ky. McCracken County HS
2020-21 OVC Men’s Basketball Predicted Order of Finish1. Murray State (first-place votes) 226
Austin Peay (9 first-place votes) 226
3. Belmont (5) 214
4. Eastern Kentucky 173
5. Eastern Illinois 153
6. Tennessee State 139
7. Jacksonville State 124
8. Morehead State 87
9. Tennessee Tech 84
10. UT Martin 80
11. SIUE 48
12. Southeast Missouri 30
2020-21 Preseason All-OVC Men’s Basketball TeamJordyn Adams, Austin Peay
Tevin Brown, Murray State
Jomaru Brown, Eastern Kentucky
Jr. Clay, Tennessee Tech
Tre King, Eastern Kentucky
Carlos Marshall Jr., Tennessee State
Grayson Murphy, Belmont
Nick Muszynski, Belmont
Mack Smith, Eastern Illinois
Parker Stewart, UT Martin
Terry Taylor, Austin Peay (Preseason Player of the Year)
Josiah Wallace, Eastern Illinois
KJ Williams, Murray State
