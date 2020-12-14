Two tough halves of basketball have prevented the Murray State Racers from a sterling 5-0 start: The last 20 minutes against Middle Tennessee State, and the first 20 minutes against Southern Illinois.
Turnovers were a key ingredient to the rough stretches. But another critical struggle in those moments: 3-point defense.
MSU, among the nation’s best in defending the arc over the last three seasons, is off to a fine start in 2020-21 — holding opponents to 29.9% from deep through five games.
This is good.
But in those final moments against the Blue Raiders? 4-for-9.
Against the Salukis at the start? 7-for-12.
This is not so good.
SIU would finish 9-for-19 from the arc overall, just 2-for-7 in the second half.
Yet, the two makes were extremely critical.
Dalton Banks nailed one with 14:32 to go after a Chico Carter turnover, giving the Salukis a 49-42 lead.
And tied at 60-all, a miss from Justice Hill led to a transition basket into the right corner — Trent Brown burying it for a 63-60 advantage, and a margin the Racers would never recapture.
“It was a big concern going into the game, and in the first half, they really spread the floor with their five perimeter shooters, and they put us in some situations where we had some poor perimeter closeouts that put us into rotations defensively,” noted MSU coach Matt McMahon. “And I thought they did a good job of moving the ball and making the extra pass, and shot the ball really well from the 3-point line in the first half.
“In the second half, I thought we did a much better job defensively limiting those looks. But that Brown three, there late in the game in transition, where he hit the three in the corner to put them up, was a huge play in the game.”
Transylvania reschedulesThese lapses in 3-point defense are a big reason McMahon is excited to host Transylvania University at 7 tonight in the CFSB Center. Originally set to play Prairie View A&M, the Pioneers are 0-3 after a pair of losses to Morehead State and a defeat to Eastern Kentucky University.
But, nearly 41% of their shot attempts are scripted 3-pointers, where they’re shooting 31% from the floor so far.
The 6-4 junior forward and former Oldham County star Zach Larimore (17.7 ppg, 4.3 rpg) is the only player to have started all games for Transylvania this season, while 6-5 senior forward Lucas Gentry (9.0 ppg) and 6-2 senior guard Michael Jefferson (6.3 ppg) have offered up some scoring.
McMahon notes that defending the 3-point line, keying on rotations for 1-on-1 defense, and working on navigating screens to administer man-to-man defense will be critical, but offensively, the Racers just need to stop turning the ball over with unforced errors.
“(Transylvania) is more of a pack-line man-to-man team vs. a denial team, and they are very disciplined there,” McMahon said. “We can’t have so many of these unforced errors that are limiting our opportunities to score offensively.”
Sivills squaredAnother reason the Racers and McMahon are excited to play Transylvania tonight: brothers. Siblings Jackson (Murray State) and Will Sivills (Transylvania) have played together before at McCracken County High School under coach Burlin Brower, but tonight have the unique opportunity to face the other.
It’s unclear how much time on the court they’ll share, but it could be significant. Jackson has appeared in two games for the Racers and averaged nearly eight minutes in each contest. Will, on the other hand, has appeared in all three games for Transylvania thus far and is sixth on the team in minutes (36).
If the circumstances align themselves, it seems all but a given one will oppose the other at some point in the game.
“I think it’s awesome,” McMahon said. “I think it’s a great thing. Hopefully it’s something that they’ll both remember and fight over at Christmas for many years to come. I think it’ll be a great memory and a great moment for their family, to have two sons playing on opposing teams in a game. Excited for both Will and Jackson, and their family.”
Smith done for yearConfirmed on Monday, McMahon says freshman forward Matthew Smith will be out for the rest of the season — following a non-contact injury suffered in his right knee during shootaround prior to last Friday’s matchup at Southern Illinois.
It’s a second-straight season Smith will miss the campaign, with what McMahon called a “traumatic injury” unlike last year’s meniscus tear.
“It was a really tough day (on Friday),” McMahon said. “... and he’ll have season-ending surgery (today) on his right knee. That will sideline him for the rest of the year.”
Smith had only played 22 minutes total, but had appeared in four of five games this season and was averaging 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in the limited time.
His 5.5 minutes per game will have to go somewhere, and that could be another freshman — alongside second-unit strongarms in Chico Carter, DaQuan Smith and Devin Gilmore.
“I’m excited about Nick McMullen, our freshman forward,” McMahon added. “I think he’ll be able to grab some of those minutes that Matt had. I still think we have depth in our frontcourt, and I really hate it for Matt. He had worked so hard to get back, and had had a great offseason. It was just a really tough injury. But I think he’ll bounce back from it strong.
“As a team, we’ll move forward. I really do like our frontcourt depth, but we do have to — from a coaching standpoint — explore the possibilities of developing a four-guard type lineup...just in case we ever need to use that. Which, was not a plan initially, going into the season. But it’s something we certainly have to focus in on and develop in practice if we need it as the season moves along.”
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.