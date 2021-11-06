The Graves County Eagles soared to another blowout victory on Friday night, defeating the Breckinridge County Fighting Tigers 51-6 in first round action of the 5A state playoffs.
Although week one of the postseason is enough to get the blood flowing, the Eagles had an added buzz surrounding their matchup with Breckinridge County.
Prior to kickoff on Friday night, Graves County High School held a ceremony to announce the dedication of the field at Eagles Stadium to former Graves County head coach Jay F. Buckley.
Buckley was the first head coach at Graves County when football was brought to GCHS back in the late 1980s.
Following the dedication, the Eagles went straight to work.
Sophomore Drake Defreitas got the scoring started with a deep bomb to senior wideout Markus Isaiah, putting the Eagles ahead 6-0 midway through the first quarter.
Shortly after, a Kendall Lawrence interception helped set up a 25-yard rushing touchdown from senior running back Clint McKee.
Just before the end of the first, McKee scored on another 25-yard dash and in the process became the all-time career leader in rushing yards in Graves County football history, surpassing Cody Crider’s previous mark of 4,800 yards.
McKee finished the night with 140 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
With a 20-point cushion and nothing but time, the Eagles pressed on.
A 35-yard touchdown pass from Defreitas to senior Mason Grant and a 64-yard screen pass to Isaiah put the Eagles ahead 34-0 three minutes into the second quarter.
Another bomb from Defreitas to Grant, this time a 63-yard pass, along with a 36-yard field goal from junior kicker Conner Thomas sent the Eagles to the locker room up 44-0 at the break.
In the second half, a running clock and the second-team offense carried Graves to the 51-6 victory over Breckinridge County.
Following the win, Graves County head coach Nick Kemp said he was happy to see his guys locked in and ready to compete from the jump.
“A big thing that we talked about was coming out and being ready to play and preparing ourselves for a run in the playoffs,” Kemp said. “I thought our team did great. We had a lot of energy early on and our offense executed well. Everything was just working for us.”
With the win, the Eagles advance to the second round of the 5A state playoffs where they’ll meet district foe Owensboro next Friday night.
Looking ahead to the daunting task of taking down a loaded Red Devils team next week, Kemp said it’s going to take a complete team effort from his guys if they want to keep their season alive.
“We just have to play a complete game,” Kemp said. “We have to protect the football, value every possession and not give up big plays. What’s been killing us is turnovers, especially in those two losses we’ve had this year. (Owensboro) is a tough place to go up to and play but our team is ready for it.”
Graves 51, Breckinridge 6
Breckinridge 0 0 0 6— 6
Graves 27 17 7 0—51
SCORING
Graves County — Markus Isaiah 34 pass from Drake Defreitas (PAT is no good), 7:12, 1st
Graves County — Clint McKee 25 run (Two-point no good), 4:12, 1st
Graves County — Clint McKee 25 run (Two-point is good), 0:42, 1st
Graves County — Mason Grant 35 pass from Drake Defreitas (Conner Thomas kick), 0:24, 1st
Graves County — Markus Isaiah 64 pass from Drake Defreitas (Conner Thomas kick), 9:10, 2nd
Graves County — Mason Grant 63 pass from Drake Defreitas (Conner Thomas kick), 3:30, 2nd
Graves County — Conner Thomas 36 field goal, 0:00, 2nd
Graves County — Cole Katzman 1 run (Conner Thomas kick), 6:20, 3rd
Breckinridge — Parker Davis 9 pass from James Spitzer (No kick), 0:01, 4th
YARDSTICK
Team BC GC
First downs 9 16
Rushes-yards 26-48 24-205
Passing yards 154 221
Comp-Att-Int 9-12-1 5-7-0
Fumbles-lost 4-3 2-0
Penalties-Yards 2-10 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Breckinridge, Walker 3-20, Spitzer 4-20, Johnson 11-18, Davis 1-7, Watkins 7-(minus 7). Graves, McKee 10-140, Marrs 4-31, Katzman 3-21, Hands 2-10, Tucker 3-8.
PASSING—Breckinridge, Watkins 5-7-0-78, Spitzer 4-5-1-66. Graves, Defreitas 5-7-0-221.
RECEIVING—Breckinridge, Walker 3-72, Davis 2-40, Henning 2-26, Johnson 1-4, Spitzer 1-2. Graves, Grant 3-123, Isaiah 2-98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.