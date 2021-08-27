It’s not often the losing team’s running back rushes for over 250 yards.
On Friday night, Paducah Tilghman was the exception.
Blue Tornado sophomore running back Malachi Rider rushed for 263 yards on 29 carries with four touchdowns but it wasn’t enough as the Graves County Eagles bested the Blue Tornado 41-34 in a nail-biting thriller.
Graves County handled business through one quarter of play, holding a 14-7 lead over the Blue Tornado behind a pair of rushing touchdowns by senior running back Clint McKee.
McKee finished with a monster night against Tilghman, rushing for 161 yards on 32 carries with two touchdowns while also hauling in 136 yards in the air on six catches with another touchdown.
Much like last week’s bout with Mayfield, the Eagles struggled to keep momentum in their favor in the second quarter.
Tilghman answered with a pair of rushing touchdowns from Rider in the second frame, cutting the Graves County lead to 27-21 at the half.
Just before the halftime break, an inadvertent whistle was blown on a fourth and long, stripping Graves County of a last second field goal and allowing the Blue Tornado a second punt attempt.
This play would be a turning point in the ballgame as Tilghman would tie the game at 27-all just three minutes into the second half thanks to a 57-yard connection from freshman quarterback Jack James to senior wideout Brian Thomas.
The game remained tied midway through the fourth quarter as both teams’ defenses, while tired and cramping, stepped up their game.
Tilghman broke through for its first lead of the game at the five minute mark of the fourth as Rider punched in his fourth touchdown of the night on a 33-yard dash to the endzone. Despite being scoreless all second half, Graves County responded quickly to tie the game at 34-all on a 23-yard pass from sophomore quarterback Drake Defreitas to senior wide receiver Mason Grant.
On the ensuing Blue Tornado possession, the Graves County defense got a huge stop on fourth and six, giving the ball back to the Eagles with 90 seconds to play. On the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage following the turnover on downs, Defreiatas hit McKee on a wheel route down the sideline for the game-winning touchdown.
Despite getting the ball back with 1:20 remaining, the Blue Tornado couldn’t get anything going as they turned the ball over on downs once again.
Graves County moves to 1-1 with the win and will look to add another W to the win column next week when it hosts McCracken County. Paducah Tilghman drops to 1-1 and will attempt to rebound next week with Mayfield paying a visit for another installment in the two teams’ historic rivalry.
