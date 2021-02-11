This Saturday, McCracken County High School will again honor the memory of the late Kam Chumbler by hosting the annual Organ Donor Shootout.
The event begins at 3:30 p.m. with the boys basketball game between St. Mary and Hickman County. McCracken County will then face off against Henderson County at 6:30 p.m.
The shootout is in memory of Chumbler, who lost his life due to an incidental gunshot wound when McCracken County first became a school eight years ago.
Chumbler was loved by his school and his community, and because he was an organ donor, his legacy lives on through the lives he saved after his tragic death.
“He was an organ and tissue donor and saved somewhere between three and six lives with his organ donations (I think three lives saved and six lives improved or something like that),” Eric Chumbler, voice of the McCracken County Mustangs and distant relative of Kam, said.
The legacy that Kam left behind in his time at McCracken County was one that not only impacted the people off the court, but the people on the court as well in Mustang history.
“Kam was a senior basketball player the very first year of McCracken County High School eight years ago,” Eric Chumbler said. “He was a special leader. Well liked, very hard-working kid who, along with a few other seniors, led the Mustangs to the Region 1 championship our very first season as a program. Kam hit the game-winning shot in overtime at the buzzer against Marshall County in the championship.”
Fast forward to the 2021 edition of the shootout, and the Mustang nation still honors the family and Kam with this tradition.
”It means a lot to me that they carry on Kam’s legacy,” said Kam’s father, Mike Chumble.
In Kam Chumbler’s senior year, the Mustangs went 25-9. He played in 32 games and led the team in scoring with 416 points that year.
On May 14, 2015, Eric Chumbler published an article about what Kam meant to the community and the school.
The shootout is so people never forget the 20 years of Kam’s life.
