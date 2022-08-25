Marshall County High School and Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) have renamed the baseball diamond at the high school to the “Preston Cope Field”. Cope was one of two students who passed away, as a sophomore, in the 2018 school shooting.
He had a lifetime love of baseball and played on the high school team.
The announcement was made on August 19 at the baseball field, present was the Cope family, along with representatives from CFSB and the Marshall County School District.
Cope’s number and initials are already on the outfield fence.
A new scoreboard will be added emblazoned with his name and will be adding it to the outer fence.
