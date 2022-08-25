Marshall County High School and Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) have renamed the baseball diamond at the high school to the “Preston Cope Field”. Cope was one of two students who passed away, as a sophomore, in the 2018 school shooting.

He had a lifetime love of baseball and played on the high school team.

