On Friday, the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches announced the Region Players of the Year and Region Coaches of the Year. Representing the First Region, athletes and coaches receiving the honors are McCracken County’s Destiny Thomas, Jack McCune, Lady Mustang head coach Scott Sivills and first-year Marshall County boys’ head coach Sawyer Donohoo.
“It has been a blessing. I couldn’t write this down on paper and imagine the kind of year and season I’ve had, even the last two seasons after my injury,” Thomas said. “I knew I wanted to be good and help my team, but like, I didn’t know I could make this much of a difference to the team, and being able to help my team means so much to me.”
Thomas leads the McCracken County Lady Mustangs with 577 points (after Wednesday night’s contest), collecting 18.5 points per game, shooting 63.7% in field goals, with 31 3-pointers and 167 rebounds.
“The bonds that I have formed with my teammates, it’s awesome to do this with my best friends and my parents,” Thomas said. “This season, it’s crazy. I can’t even put it into words.”
Per KHSAA, Thomas ranks No. 3 in the Top 50 for field goals, making 208 out of 326 shots, and No. 15 in the Top 50 free throws. The senior has made 108 free throws in 133 attempts.
“The award means a lot to me. It shows how much I have worked and grown my game over the summer. From playing just the five to being able to play the one,” McCune said. “I’ve always dreamed of this since my freshman year watching how much success we’ve had with players like Jackson (Sivills), Noah (Dumas), and Brant (Brower), seeing how successful they are now. Lastly, the award wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for my teammates, coaches, and family believing in me and doing everything they could to put me in the situation I am in today.”
McCune leads the Mustangs with 553 points, averaging 18.4 points per game and holding a 54.7% field goal percentage. In addition, the senior has 43 successful 3-pointers, shooting 79.2% from the free throw line with 126 out of 159 shots and leading his team with 217 rebounds.
“It takes a village. It takes a lot of people to make what we do work, and we have an incredible coaching staff that puts in a lot of time,” Sivills said. “We have a tremendous group of seniors that lead the right way. Our team loves to be around each other on the floor and outside of the basketball area. So this award that I’ve received is not just for me. It’s a culmination of a lot of people, our players, and coaches.
The McCracken County Lady Mustangs, under the guidance of Sivills, earned their eighth Second District title in eight years on Wednesday night with an 85-48 victory over crosstown rival Paducah Tilghman. The Lady Mustangs have a 29-2 record, and per KHSAA, they are No. 2 in the Top 50 Scoring Leaders with 2050 points, No. 1 in Team Margin Leaders, No. 11 in Defense Leaders, No. 1 in Field Goal Leaders, No. 11 in Free Throw Leaders, and No. 11 in 3-Point Field Goal Leaders.
“I am honored and grateful to be selected as the Region 1 Coach of the Year. The region is loaded with quality coaches with solid track records, so this award is very special to me,” Donohoo said. “I believe it comes down to two things: I have a great staff around me who work tirelessly to build relationships, develop players, and hold them accountable, and I have an outstanding group of young men that listen, give their all, and execute our game plans on the court. Without those two things, this award would go to someone else.”
The Marshall County Marshals will head to the Fourth District Championship on Thursday night, competing against the Murray Tigers. The Marshals hold a 20-9 record and kicked off the season with a 6-0 run before falling to the Mustangs in December. Marshall County, per KHSAA, is No. 13 in the Top 50 Defense Leaders and No. 50 in Free Throw Leaders.
