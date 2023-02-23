On Friday, the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches announced the Region Players of the Year and Region Coaches of the Year. Representing the First Region, athletes and coaches receiving the honors are McCracken County’s Destiny Thomas, Jack McCune, Lady Mustang head coach Scott Sivills and first-year Marshall County boys’ head coach Sawyer Donohoo.

“It has been a blessing. I couldn’t write this down on paper and imagine the kind of year and season I’ve had, even the last two seasons after my injury,” Thomas said. “I knew I wanted to be good and help my team, but like, I didn’t know I could make this much of a difference to the team, and being able to help my team means so much to me.”

