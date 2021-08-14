Soccer season is underway and the McCracken boys team (2-0) is on its way to another impressive season. Leading the way to success is head coach Mike Wiersema, who this week reached a career milestone.
Thursday’s 4-1 win over Calloway County gave Wiersema 600 career coaching wins. Of those, 86 have come at McCracken, where he is 86-40-8.
Players were seen surrounding their coach after Thursday’s game, as they knew the milestone that he had just achieved.
“My coaches were very impactful as a player, they gave me a lot of great direction and I want to give that back to the kids,” Wiersema told The Sun.
Wiersema has had 36 years in coaching and has bound to have given that same direction his coaches gave him, to many of his own players. He has coached in five different states — Tennessee, West Virginia, South Carolina, Texas and Kentucky. He’s had the opportunity to coach soccer at many levels including high school, college and Olympic.
Most recent though has been a 24-year stint coaching various high school teams. He coached for five years at Abilene High School in Texas. From there he spent six years coaching at Allen High School in Allen, Texas, and nine years at Central Hardin High School in Elizabethtown.
He has been in his current position with the Mustangs since 2015.
It was in 2013 that he reached his last milestone and coached the Bruins of Central Hardin to career win No. 500. His family, friends and players, both past and present, put together a YouTube tribute to celebrate the feat and remember his career up to that point.
The victories are not the only things worth noting about Wiersema’s career. He also holds a number of coach of the year awards. The most recent award being the Coach of Significance awarded by the United Soccer Coaches Association. Several of Wiersema’s teams have also made it to their respective regional championships.
The team’s Twitter page made sure to post a photo collage tribute after the win, congratulating their coach.
When asked if his way of coaching has changed over the years, he said he sure hoped so.
“Starting out coaching, I knew everything about soccer,” Weirsema joked. “And every year, I’ve realized that I know less and less.”
As for now, it’s full speed ahead for Wiersema and his team as they look toward a promising season. The team will participate in the FCPS Soccer Showcase on Aug. 13-14 before returning to regular-season play against Henderson County on Aug. 17, for its first home game of the season.
