After posting a 110-26 career record and a 21-5 mark over the last five seasons at the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament, McCracken County’s Sophia Shiben has been named the 2020 “Ms. Tennis” for the state of Kentucky.
The official announcement came Tuesday afternoon in a Zoom meeting conducted by the Kentucky Tennis Coaches Association and a lead sponsor in The Peoples Bank (of Marion and Glasgow), but Shiben had been notified only two days prior (on her birthday, no less) of the coming honor.
The award — doled to a senior star who excels on the court, in the classroom and in general camraderie and sportsmanship — was first awarded in 2017, when Shiben’s former teammate and mentor, Michelle McKamey, was crowned following a strong high school career that ended with a state championship loss to St. Francis’ Eva Borders.
“I feel really honored, and I know when Michelle got it, it really said to me and all of our teammates that ... ‘Oh, she’s worked really hard, done really well and she got that reward,’ ” Shiben said. “And it’s a prestigious reward. So when I was rewarded with it, I had to think, ‘Oh, I guess I’m like that, too. I guess I really earned that, too.’ And it makes me feel really good about myself.”
Shiben spent her first two seasons in high school tennis as a dynamic doubles partner with Madelyn Kauffman before moving to singles in 2017.
Along the way, she won 80.9% of her matches, and likely would’ve extended her streak into the KHSAA state semifinals or finals had the 2020 season gone as planned.
“I did not know (my record) until during that zoom meeting when they were listing all of those facts,” Shiben admitted. “I honestly didn’t know I had that good of a record. I think that’s insane. I guess I hadn’t been paying attention that much. I’ve just been going out there and playing.”
That attitude and acumen led to some serious success. In 2015, she and Kauffman ran all the way to the KHSAA doubles semifinals before falling to Collegiate’s Caroline Cox and Alexis Austin 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-6).
In 2016, she and Kauffman made the title match, before falling to Russell’s Maci Ferguson and Kierstin Hensley 6-0, 6-1.
In 2017, she fell to the eventual champion again — this time to Borders 6-1, 6-1 in the semis — before the 2018 and 2019 seasons also ended in the semis to Sacred Heart’s Ellie Eades (‘18) and Carrie Beckman (‘19).
Of her 21-5 state tournament record, all five defeats came in the state’s final four, meaning she’s either been at — or near — the top of Kentucky’s crop of talent for the last half decade.
“I think it sends a message that I honestly owe this to both of my coaches — coach Larry Heflin and coach Andy Poore — who never really gave up on me or any of my teammates,” she said. “And it’s not even just them. It’s my parents, my teammates, my teammates’ parents that do everything for the kids. They take us to the state tournament. They feed us at the state tournament. They watch us practice. They help us. It’s the whole McCracken County program that sets us all up for success.”
Added Heflin: “There’s so many great players in our state and all, that you never know, but I knew that she deserved it as well as any of them. I was really proud of her, and I know it meant a lot for her to get it. It means a lot to our program. I told all of our kids today that I saw, and they’re all so happy. I’m real pleased.
“Kids like Michelle McKamey and Sophia Shiben don’t come along that often. To have two of them that close is really quite impressive.”
Shiben was also named to the 2020 KTCA All-State Team, alongside teammates Danni Poat and Isabella McKinney, as well as Ty Crabtree (honorable mention).
Other seniors in the area to garner an all-state nod were Isaac Carrico (Graves County), Belle Englebright (Caldwell County) and Tate Puckett (Mayfield, honorable mention).
