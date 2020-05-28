In an odd, roundabout way, it was McCracken County baseball that led Kolton Reeves to Thomas More’s football program.
Admittedly, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound weak-side safety and pinch-runner for the Mustangs loves both sports.
But last summer’s run all the way to the KHSAA Baseball State Championship game against Tates Creek caused two critical changes in Reeves’ ultimate football plans.
For one, he missed most of coach Marc Clark’s 2019 spring football installation and half of his off-season football program due to baseball obligations. And Clark was looking for someone to replace former All-Purchase safety and Eastern Kentucky freshman Kiael Waldon, who had just galloped to a team-best 79 tackles and three interceptions.
With the unintentional absences, Clark and his staff turned to Trusdin Hildreth at free safety and instead moved Reeves to the other side.
It wound up being a lucrative move, as Reeves earned a Paducah Sun All-Purchase nod behind a team-best 104 tackles with three sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.
“When we put Trusdin at free safety, he went well there,” Reeves said. “So they put me at the weak safety position, and that had me in the run position, where I could blitz and still cover some. It just gave me more opportunities to make tackles. Almost like an outside linebacker that covers.”
For another, Reeves’ commitments to baseball and the Mustangs’ run also kept him from some early 2019 college football camps.
A week after McCracken’s June 9, 2019, loss to Tates Creek, Reeves went to the only football camp he needed at Crestview Hills.
“My junior year, I started getting emails from coaches,” he added. “And I love baseball, don’t get me wrong. But I just knew football was going to be the game for me. I kept getting emails: ‘We like your film! Come to one of our camps! Let’s see what you’ve got!’ Just trying to get me noticed, you know?
“Once I went to Thomas More, I just knew that was the place. I hadn’t been able to go to any camps, just because of how long our baseball season had run. That was literally the only camp I went to that whole summer. It was just destiny, I guess.”
Reeves has taken an exponential jump from his junior season (32 tackles, one interception) for several reasons.
Part of it is a change in position.
“Junior season, I was more of a cover corner,” he said. “I just made a tackle whenever it came my way. Coach (David) Dobbins, our defensive backs coach, would put me on their best wideout and say, ‘Lock them down for the night. Limit what he gets.’ And that’s pretty much what I did all year.”
And part of it is from the workouts provided by McCracken strength and conditioning coordinator Zach Self.
By the middle of July 2019, Reeves and his teammates were having to complete 20 110-yard sprints — each sprint taking no longer than 16 seconds.
Now, Reeves — who notes Self has “just has unbelievable workouts” — is clocking in at a 4.58 seconds 40-yard dash.
“As soon as (Thomas More) camp got over with, my defensive backs coach (Brad Zink) came up and said ‘We like you,’ ” Reeves said. “And from that moment on, I just knew I wanted to be there.”
Like all other high-schoolers in the U.S., this spring hasn’t been the easiest. Sans pandemic, Reeves likely would’ve been a key contributor for Mustangs baseball once again — this time under first-year skipper Zach Hobbs — and he’d be working out more efficiently to stay in football shape for his next stop with the Saints.
For now, he’s just doing what he can until gyms reopen in the commonwealth, before leaving for Thomas More in late July.
“Zink sends us workout plans for the week and what they’d like us to do — similar to what we’ll be doing once we get there,” Reeves said. “I just try to stick to that as much as I can, and whatever I can’t do, I just try to make up without the gyms being open.”
Reeves had offers from Clarke Univeristy (Iowa), St. Ambrose (Iowa) and interest from Kentucky Wesleyan and Campbellsville before opting for NAIA Thomas More.
