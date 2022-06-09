The art of dance takes dedication, practice, patience, and extreme athletic ability, all of which McCracken County’s Reese Pohle exhibits. Pohle received the Midway University/KHSAA Dance Female Student-Athlete of the Year award for her performance off and on stage.
“This award was a huge honor for my team, my school, and dance,” Pohle said. “Our team has worked so hard to get where we are since the four years I have been on the team.”
With two state titles, 13 regional titles, and placing third in the nation, Pohle and the McCracken County dance team have set the standard for high school competitive dance.
“Being recognized as an athlete was big for my team and me,” she said. “It has helped our team and dance be recognized in our community and sheds light on our amazing program.”
Countless hours of hard work in practice and creating masterful dance pieces never stopped Pohle from shining in the classroom and in her community over the last 16 years. As a Valedictorian for McCracken County, a National Dance Alliance All-American, teacher, and choreographer. In addition, she is a part of Paducah’s Youth Lead Program. Pohle committed her life to what she loves dearly.
“Dancers are athletes, and I am proud to be recognized as one,” Pohle said. “With countless hours of practicing, creating, and performing with my team, I have also kept a good academic standing and have been involved in the community through dance. This award was not just about being a spectacular athlete, but about being a well-rounded individual.”
“I always wanted to further my career in dance, and being on the dance team at McCracken helped boost that career,” she said. “I have enjoyed having so many opportunities to dance and create it. Being on this team has allowed me to take a really big leadership role in dance and has helped me get to where I am today.”
Aside from her time with McCracken County, Pohle teaches at MainStage School of Performing Arts. She credits teaching with furthering her athletic career. Her goal in college is to become a professional choreographer after college, allowing her passion for dance to be shared throughout the world.
“I am so grateful to explore a new city that has so much to offer. I can’t imagine all of the wonderful opportunities that it will have to offer,” Pohle said. “This town has helped build me into the person I am today, and I couldn’t be more prepared for my journey ahead.”
This fall, Pohle will attend Marymount Manhattan College in New York City. Her focus will be majoring in dance with a concentration in choreography. While in NYC, she hopes her journey with dance will blossom.
The recent McCracken County graduate credits her coach and mentor, Wheeler Hughes, for her growth and awareness on stage. As far as advice for her younger dance team members and students, she hopes they push themselves even when they are unsure and uncomfortable.
“The best advice would be to always push yourself when uncomfortable,” Pohle said. “My coach and mentor, Wheeler Hughes, always tells us to say yes to everything and that we can’t grow unless we are uncomfortable. I have lived by this, and it has gotten me so far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.