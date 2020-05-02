When McCracken County junior offensive lineman Blakley Miller steps onto the football field, team success — naturally — is of the utmost importance.
But there’s one thing which brings him a personal, unadulterated joy.
“I like run blocking the most, and skip pulling (emphasizing square shoulders to the line of scrimmage), because right now I’m playing tackle,” Miller said. “But I just like blocking, because nothing is better than pushing a man against his will to the ground.”
He giddily laughed moments after saying it, but the ability to create mayhem among football’s Maginot line has the 6-foot-5, 283-pound hulk in prime position to play college football in the Class of 2021.
His max bench: 340 pounds. His last hand-time 40-yard dash: 5.06; though he admits he’s added 15 pounds since then and would probably clock around 5.2 seconds if he ran it this weekend.
Six offers — Murray State, Southeast Missouri State, UT Martin, Eastern Kentucky, Southeastern Louisiana and Kentucky Wesleyan — have rolled in, with many other programs showing interest.
With spring football splintered due to the cancellation of the 2019-20 sports calendar, Miller has been mostly left to his own devices to maintain workouts. He starts a day with non-traditional instruction (“schoolwork first,” he says), gets in a lift or two with some sprints, then attends Zoom meetings with teammates.
He’s also trying to maintain an active social media account, in order to both easily deliver his game tape to prospective coaches, and then remain in contact with programs showing interest.
“Twitter is a great way with recruitment,” he noted. “Most college coaches have an account, and what I do is just follow them and send them either game tape or pin video on my profile.”
Miller’s morph has been exponential. He came into his freshman 2017 season weighing around 200 pounds.
Then, right after his freshman wrestling season, desire and destination collided, and Miller realized then he wanted to find a way to play on the collegiate gridiron.
“I was so infatuated with wrestling,” he noted, having gone 14-2 in the heavyweight division this past wrestling season before passing up regionals to focus on football. “When I got to football, I was like, ‘Man, I really love this thing.’ ”
The love shows.
This past season, alongside offensive line teammates in Braden Glover (Eastern Kentucky), Jameson Evers, Gavin Trueblood, Tayton Bedinger, Reagan Garner and others, Miller helped the Mustangs motor for more than 5,300 yards on offense, as well as a 9-4 record. The success pushed him to both the 2019 All-WKC Football Team, as well as the 2019 Paducah Sun All-Purchase Team.
It also helped generate prolific seasons for three specific individuals: 2,741 passing yards from senior quarterback and University of Cumberlands signee Elijah Wheat, 1,669 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns for running back and classmate Hunter Bradley, and 1,566 receiving yards and 26 reception touchdowns to Campbellsville signee Franklin Hayes.
Before the instituted dead period from the KHSAA, Miller says he was working out three times a day: 6 a.m., sixth period and right after school.
This requires a calorie load of four-to-five meals, as well as some extra peanut butter and jelly with chocolate milk.
But it also requires a group of guys committed to the process, something Miller believes he has at McCracken County.
“The offensive line is just a brotherhood,” he added. “It’s them motivating me and helping keep me on task. We’re all a close-knit, tight group. Work together hard. It’s just a mindset that you need to get better for this to happen.”
As for his recruiting process? He’s going to let it play out. No rush. He’s thankful for where things stand at the moment, but he’s also hoping to take some in-person visits once some sort of normalcy resumes.
He’s also going to keep studying some great offensive lines, including his personal favorite New Orleans Saints, and a throwback squad of Emmitt Smith and the Cowboys.
“Dallas had ‘The Great Wall,’ ” he said. “That’s us. That’s McCracken County.”
