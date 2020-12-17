His father, William, graduated from there.
His brother, Bradley, will be a junior at the school next fall.
So, naturally, it made sense for McCracken County’s Blakley Miller to opt in with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions football team on Wednesday — one of thousands nationwide to ink national letters of intent on early signing day for college football.
But for the vaunted First District offensive lineman, this was as much about football as it was family and familiarity.
And after spending football camps down there during his sophomore and junior seasons, he didn’t want to be anywhere else.
“I just looked back on it, and the time that I spent down there ...,” he paused. “I love the community in Hammond, Louisiana. It’s a great place to be in, and it just felt right. The coaches are amazing. I talk to them almost every day.”
Miller had some strong offers to stay closer to this home in Paducah, including Southeast Missouri State, UT Martin, Murray State, Eastern Kentucky and Kentucky Wesleyan.
But when the Bayou bellowed, it was tough to keep at bay. His favorite NFL team, the New Orleans Saints, is nearby. And the Lions, members of the Southland Conference in the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, are good. Frank Scelfo is headed into his third year with the program, and was named Southland Conference Coach of the Year in 2019 after leading the Lions to their third-ever FCS Playoffs appearance behind wins against Jacksonville State and Central Arkansas. They topped eighth-ranked Villanova 45-44 in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs.
“Blakley is a second-generation Lion, and we were really impressed with him when he came to our camp a couple of summers ago,” Scelfo said in a media release. “He gives us that added length that we’ve really been looking for on the offensive line.”
Miller is part of a targeted six-man Class of 2021 for SLU, which includes another offensive lineman (Gavin Burtchaell, Chalmette, Louisiana), a wide receiver (Lynarise Elpheage, New Orleans), a wideout/defensive back (Coryell Pierce, New Orleans), a defensive end (Cherif Seye, Houston, Texas) and a quarterback (Bauer Sharp, Dothan, Alabama).
And the plan is to compete immediately.
“When I come down, I’ll be one of the only true tackles on the roster ... except maybe one other guy they just signed from Chalmette,” Miller said. “With this year, and how the eligibility doesn’t count, they’re supposed to have the center, right guard and right tackle graduating. I’m going to compete for one of those spots and see what happens. I told them that I didn’t care if I had to play guard. I just want to compete and get in. Doesn’t matter who gets in. It can be a freshman. But I’m going down there to compete, and (Scelfo) knows that.”
Miller’s time with the Mustangs was important. He earned his starting position on the offensive line against Paducah Tilghman during his sophomore season in 2018, and then never saw his spot wrestled away, playing in 32 of 33 games while helping McCracken County compile a 23-11 record in the span.
His top memory from this crazy 2020 season: coming back from a two-week quarantine and practicing 24 hours prior to a 21-13 victory over Apollo in the opening round of the 2020 Class 6A playoffs.
“We were just chopping wood, as coach (Marc) Clark says, and pulled out the win,” Miller said. “And that was special. To come back through all that adversity to win? And that was a really good Apollo team.”
Miller is the only member of SLU’s Class of 2021 not taking the early entry route, instead focusing on his final semester in Paducah as part of the Mustangs wrestling team.
But he’ll be watching the Lions from afar, with kickoff against Sam Houston State set for Feb. 27, 2021, and he’ll be working on everything at the personal level to be ready for campus next summer.
“Wrestling is going to be a big part of it, with my conditioning,” Miller said. “And then just hitting the weights, hitting harder than I have been.”
