McCracken County senior Ian McCune has made a verbal commitment to where he wants to continue his basketball career.
“I am blessed to say that I have chosen Mount Saint Joseph to continue my academic and athletic career!” McCune posted on his Twitter account last week.
So, what kind of player is Mount Saint Joseph getting?
A tough one, said McCracken County boys basketball head coach Burlin Brower.
“His toughness is what helps us so much,” Brower said. “Fifty-fifty balls aren’t 50/50 balls to Ian. A lot of times they are 90/10. Those extra possessions are big for what he does for us over the last two years. He’s been a very special basketball player. He’s been a reason why we put up the numbers we put up.”
It was not a difficult choice for McCune when it came to playing at Mount Saint Joseph.
“I love Mount Saint Joseph,” McCune said. “I had a lot of other great schools recruiting me. I had a couple of schools for football and basketball recruiting me, but it was a lot of stress and it was weighing me down. So I just went ahead committed right now where I thought my heart would want to be at.”
McCune scored 102 points through the Mustangs’ first 11 games this season and is third on the team in rebounding with 39. He’s also making 73% of his free throws.
In Brower’s eyes, Mount Saint Joseph will be getting a young man who is ready and able to win and win now.
“We (Brower and Saint Joseph coach Toby Carrigan) talked extensively on the phone, and he really likes two things about Ian,” Brower said. “Number one is how tough he is and number two is he knows how to win.
“When it’s all said and done, whether you’re a high school coach, college coach or a pro coach, it’s all about getting guys to help you win ball games. I am very proud for Ian.”
