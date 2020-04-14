McCracken's Mayes embracing new career path

He didn’t know it in the moment.
But on Oct. 5, 2019, inside the walls of Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray, Skyler Mayes’ flight path changed course forever.
The former McCracken County and Eastern Illinois Panthers linebacker was in the house for some Ohio Valley Conference football action against Murray State. Coming off of his first ACL tear and rapid six-month recovery, he was appearing in his fourth-straight game for EIU, and was becoming a starter for first-year coach Adam Cushing — his playcount totals creeping higher with each successive game.
Naturally, he had friends and family in the stands. Watching. Waiting. Cheering.
Early in the second quarter and the Panthers down just 9-0, he’d land a tackle — his 10th of the season — and help the EIU defense get off the field after a five-play Racer drive.
It was his final wrap up for the program. Moments later, Mayes came up limping on a defensive play he vividly remembers.
His ACL was done. Again.
“We had a double linebacker blitz coming, and I was supposed to hit the ‘B’ gap,” Mayes described. “The (Murray State) guard, on the play ... I took off ... and (the guard) kick-stepped and edged our far (linebacker), which cut the ‘B’ gap off. So I remember going to stick and go to the ‘A’ gap, and as soon as I stuck to go to the ‘A’ gap, it (his ACL) said ‘no, we’re not going.’ It just gave out.
“The (Murray State) lineman finished the play with a pancake, and that kind of upset me more than the knee, honestly. But it just literally gave out.”
• • •
Ten days later, Mayes was in Paducah for his second ACL surgery of 2019 — the first coming in January, following a non-football-related accident in the fierce wintry conditions of Charleston, Illinois.
In fact, it was a sheer accident. He’d already been to a workout and attended class, and was on the phone with his mom, Courtney, on the way back to his dorm, when a slick sidewalk stole his spring and summer away.
“When I slipped, I folded down on my leg, and all you heard was a pop,” he remembered. “I didn’t know this, but you can walk almost normally with a torn ACL. So I got back to my room with a little pain, but it felt fine.
“The next morning, it was the size of a softball. I couldn’t get to practice. They told me I had blown my ACL, and I was like, ‘Well, that is just fantastic.’
“I was sick.”
But recovery came quickly. By September, he was running and practicing at full speed, and earning time with the Panthers with each strong rep.
“If I could’ve taken some extra time, I think I would have,” Mayes noted, hindsight in mind. “I think I did rush it, because I got back in 61/2 months, and that was almost unheard of. But when I did get back? My first day back at practice, I remember. I still have the video. I remember that we had a linebacker drill, and I went 4-for-4 on tackles for loss on my first day back. Full pads, and my linebacker coach, Adam Gristick, he was going crazy. I was 5 yards deep, and during that (recovery) time, I had nothing to do but study film, lift and go to school. I knew the play before the running back knew the play. Everybody was going nuts. ‘He’s back!’ And after that, it was feeling good. For the next 31/2 games, it was feeling good.
“Game 4, I guess I pushed it a little too hard.”
• • •
In the middle of his second ACL surgery recovery, Mayes realized the end of his football career might be sooner than expected.
“Of course I love football,” he noted. “But I started thinking less football and more real life. And with me having these two knee surgeries, real life is right around the corner for me.”
Questions about playing time or EIU personnel never entered his mind, but academics did. And at that moment, he was studying accounting.
The concept of counting someone else’s coins for a living wasn’t adding up in his self reflection.
But the idea of flying commercial and private jets? Yeah, that’d do it.
“I’ve always wanted to fly planes,” Mayes said. “Like, if I had stayed at Eastern and gone through the business program, I would’ve eventually gotten my certificates to fly a private jet or something. That’s my thing.
“So I was like, why not make a career of it?”
Phone calls to Cushing and Gristick were positive. So was a connection with McCracken County football assistant and former Massac County football coach Kelly Glass, who had faced up against former DuQuoin (Illinois) star and current Southern Illinois football coach Nick Hill.
Glass helped push Mayes and Hill together, and a conversation about academics and being closer to home turned into an offer for a preferred walk-on spot in Carbondale.
By Jan. 5, Mayes was officially a Saluki, excited about football, but maybe even more excited to begin studying aviation technology.
“It’s been downhill from there,” Mayes said. “Been pretty good. Been a good transition. I’m happy. Truly happy I made that transition.”
• • •
Transferring to SIU had one other perk Mayes, listed as a sophomore, didn’t originally consider heavily when making his decision.
After all, he’s preparing to be a pilot and navigator, and that’s going to make the game of football an overall lighter priority in his life moving forward.
But if there’s one player in the country who understands the regimen, the rigors and the restitution required following an ACL injury, it’s sixth-year Salukis linebacker Cody Crider.
The former Graves County star and SIU stalwart has bounced back effectively from not one, not two, but three ACL injuries and recoveries, and both he and Mayes paired up some earlier this spring before sports went on hiatus with the spread of the coronavirus.
“One day, (SIU officials) gave him the day off,” Mayes said. “We were already pretty acquainted as we’re from same place, and he kind of took me under the wing. We’re talking, jogging, and he’s just giving me pointers, tips and mental tricks to help stay positive.
“And he said: ‘Don’t rush it. Don’t let anyone talk you into something that you don’t feel confident in doing.’ And that’s one of the biggest things I took from him. He’s been through this three times, and I’m one time away from tying him. If I can stay that way, I will. He’s been positive about it, helping me any time I need to talk about anything. Always open.
“It’s cool having somebody play the same position play right next to you and be from the same hometown and stuff like that.”
