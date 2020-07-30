Currently in the middle of his summer baseball season with the Louisville Legends 17U program, McCracken County’s Grant Godwin had a decision to make.
Choose a team that’s been with him through every step of the recruiting process? Or keep waiting for something else?
On July 23, Godwin chose Eastern Kentucky baseball. And they’d been in his corner all along.
“It came together last fall when I went on a visit, and I really liked it,” he said. “I was going to kind of wait it out, though, and see what else came. But then, I just decided that EKU was the way to go. I committed on (July 23), and I felt like it was the right thing to do.”
Out of the Ohio Valley Conference and the heart of Richmond, the Colonels stood at a stout 12-2 when coronavirus canceled the rest of the spring 2020 slate. The only losses came in games two and three of an early-season three-game series against No. 11 LSU, and EKU actually took the first game of that series in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2-0, as five EKU pitchers limited the Tigers to a three-hit shutout.
Now 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Godwin — a pitcher and corner infielder for the Legends and the Mustangs — believes he’s first-and-foremost going to get an offensive opportunity with the Colonels, though he knows anything can happen at the next level.
“The coaches told me that I’m going to get every opportunity to hit,” he said. “So, hopefully, they follow through with that, and I get every chance. And I can see myself providing very well offensively.
“I’m just trying to go and play wherever they need me. Yes, third base and corner infielding are probably the most preferable to me. But I’m open to playing in the outfield. I’m open to playing anything. Just wherever they need me to be.”
With the dismissal of the 2020 high school spring sports season, Godwin didn’t get to officially don a Mustangs jersey and showcase any improvements he made from his 2019 sophomore year — where he hit .296 and slugged a team-best three homers with 26 RBIs (second-best) and two triples.
Currently topping out around 86 mph with his fastball and 75 mph with his curveball, Godwin attests his pitching is the most improved since he tossed 21 innings for the Mustangs in 2019, where he had 19 strikeouts, nine walks, a 6-1 record and a 3.67 ERA.
And it’s for a good reason.
“That sophomore year, I didn’t really pitch that much, and after that year, (the coaches) came together and were like, ‘We’re going to need some of the sophomores from (2019) to step up,’ ” he said. “Because we lost a lot that year. So I focused on improving my pitching, and really in any way I can. But pitching is definitely what’s sparked the most.”
It’s too early to project what a 2021 high school baseball season will look like in Kentucky. But for the Mustangs, it should be debut 2.0 of its new head coach in longtime assistant Zach Hobbs, the hopes of another Second District crown and First Region title, and a guy like Godwin helping them get there.
Those were the hopes of 2020, at least, and it was a time he used for self improvement.
“I just want to continue to grow with the team and continue to get better on my own. I just hope I can provide next spring and summer for the team, and I hope it all plays out our way.
“But (this past spring) gave me an opportunity to do more things on my own. So with that, I was able to hit on my own. Improve some of my habits on my own. Which really helped me, I think. Helped me a lot.”
