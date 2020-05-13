During his 2017-18 sophomore season, McCracken County’s Braden Glover was on the Mustangs boys basketball roster — toying with football, but wanting very much to be a bruising big-man for coach Burlin Brower.
Fast forward two years, and the transformed 310-pound interior offensive lineman fresh off of Paducah Sun All-Purchase honors is less than one week removed from inking his national letter of intent to play football for Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond — joining a rich Ohio Valley Conference tradition on the gridiron.
Oh, how things have changed.
“By the end of my junior (football) season, we were getting toward the playoffs, and football just became more and more serious,” Glover remembers. “And I realized that this was something I wanted to take to the next level. I really wanted to play in college, and work as hard as I could to get to that point.”
And so he did, particularly in the weight room alongside Jameson Evers, Gavin Trueblood and Blakley Miller, and the guidance of strength and conditioning coach Zach Self.
Going into his sophomore football season, he weighed around 230 pounds, and fiddled with junior varsity reps during the year.
By Week 2 of 2018, he had moved into the starting interior line for coach Marc Clark, and away he went.
“It’s kind of surreal,” Glover said. “I was just fighting into a starting spot. I took that freshman year off, and I was behind. I needed to put on weight. I needed to get stronger. I wasn’t nearly as aggressive as I should’ve been.
“It was just so much work to get to the point of where I’m at right now. And it’s relaxing that it’s over and I’m here, but at the same time, I know there’s more work to be done.”
That work includes sessions with a guy like Miller, who can match him “strength-wise” pound-for-pound.
But it also includes trying to figure out EKU’s offensive gameplan moving forward, as the Colonels tout a new staff under coach Walt Wells — who most recently served as a quality control assistant at the University of Kentucky, but also served under Roy Kidd at EKU from 1997-2002, and as (now-Murray State coach) Dean Hood’s assistant in 2015.
Unlike most high school footballers who begin their recruiting process during freshman and sophomore year, Glover was behind schedule for obvious reasons. When he was playing basketball for Brower, he didn’t know his future self would need to be 80 pounds heavier for offensive line play.
So prior to the 2019 season, as his body continued to take shape, camp season just couldn’t come fast enough. Finally, recruitment could begin.
“The camp circuit was a really big thing for me,” he added. “I went to camps at Austin Peay, Murray State, Lindenwood University. I was really just trying to put myself out there as much as I could, and that’s where a lot of the coaches found me.
“Not a whole lot of offers from camps, but that’s where I got in touch with some people. And as the season progressed ... coach Marc Clark and (assistant Steven) Etheridge (now at Marshall County) were huge for me in helping get my film out to coaches. That’s where schools really got to know me.”
Near the end of his process, Glover was exclusively dealing with Murray State, Kentucky Wesleyan, the University of the Cumberlands, Lindsey Wilson and EKU before opting in with the Colonels — a decision that felt natural.
“I just want to be able to go in and compete right away and help the team in any way I can,” Glover added. “Whether that’s on the scout team, or whether I’m on the depth chart and on the travel roster. I just want to help them as best as I can.”
If there’s any one thing Glover could pinpoint as to why he finally chose football over basketball? It was the guys around him.
That potential on the offensive line, alongside guys like quarterback Elijah Wheat, running back Hunter Bradley and wide receiver Franklin Hayes, was just too much to forfeit.
“We just all realized that we’ve got some potential,” Glover said. “We all fell in love with the game over the last few years. And we all have mutual respect for each other, and desires for what we wanted to do as a football program.”
Now, that desire is bound for the Ohio Valley Conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.