As twins, Brenden and Jameson Evers find themselves as close, and as dissimilar, as a pair could possibly be.
The former “enjoys sports,” but knows he’s not an athlete ... and instead has embraced becoming the valuable voice of McCracken County volleyball and other Mustangs sports. He’s engrossed himself in the media arts at McCracken County High School and is relishing an internship underneath Eric Chumbler at Bristol Broadcasting, where he’s been covering games and learning his voice. He loves the nuances of baseball, and during his sophomore year, he was in jazz ensemble when one of his teachers — Kristy Griffith — asked him: “Would you want to be a public announcer?”
The latter “revels” in sports, weekly putting his athleticism to the test as Marc Clark’s starting center for the gridiron Mustangs. As the heart of a powerful offensive line, it’s his responsibility to mark cadence and timing, and his ultimate charge is to make sure guys like quarterback Pryor Lamb and running back Hunter Bradley remain upright and with room to rumble. In the offseason, he takes in basketball by the gallons and breaks down First Region and college hoops ... just for fun. And after his youthful days as a top hitter in local baseball, he sticks close to the diamond-dominant Mustangs because he “knows all those guys.”
This fall, however, Brenden and Jameson have seen their realms, like a Venn Diagram, intersect in a special and effective way.
Chumbler, the “Voice of the McCracken County Mustangs” on 99.5 FM’s “The Fan,” has graciously loaned some of his air time to Brenden during Friday night football — particularly in the second and third quarters when the action is ripe and developing.
This, in turn, has allowed for a sibling soliloquy, Brenden calling plays his brother is initiating at the line of scrimmage.
One is telling the tale.
The other is living it.
“It’s so much fun to look down and see that I’m doing something unique, and I’m also watching my own twin out on the field,” Brenden said. “I would’ve been at the games anyway, but now I get to be a part of the game in just a completely different way.”
Jameson said: “It’s really cool whenever (Brenden’s) doing it. Because you don’t realize it at the time. Even if Chumbler is doing it, you go back and watch it on YouTube to see what happened. And it’s really cool. (Brenden) called a touchdown against Apollo, and then he was calling it last weekend (against Henderson). And it’s just super cool to have your brother doing it. Calling you. I don’t know if he’s ever called my name.”
Brenden admits he hasn’t specifically shouted out his brother during his limited air time, noting the cardinal rules in sports broadcasting are to “always watch the ball” and “remember the microphone is always hot.”
Jameson, however, notes there’s plenty of chances for Brenden to keep it in the family — especially if he gets beat at the line of scrimmage.
“If he was ever like, ‘Evers got his (butt) kicked there,’ ” he said, “that would be great.”
Career comes calling
Much like Chumbler did during his later years at Lone Oak and at the University of Kentucky, Brenden finds himself following a similar career path — embracing the high school games of his alma mater before heading off to college for journalism and public broadcasting. (He’s eyeing Nebraska.)
His love of sports, partially fostered through his brother, certainly helps in this choice, but his time with Chumbler in the press box over these last few months has only helped cement this decision.
“I’m learning from somebody who’s been in my shoes,” Brenden said. “He’s built his career, and he went to UK and all that. But Eric Chumbler is somebody where I can consider myself the luckiest person who’s ever gotten to do something like this, because I’m getting to learn from someone like him.”
These emotions are not unrequited. McCracken County volleyball coach Tim Whitis recently called Brenden “the best PA” his team has ever had in the program’s eight-year history, and Chumbler insists Brenden will remain an integral part of the 99.5 FM broadcast when baseball and basketball season arrive.
“I’m going to take all of this ... for lack of a better term: ‘free experience’ ... before I have to go pay for my college,” Brenden said with a laugh. “It’s not like Eric Chumbler is going to look at me and say: ‘Oh, you want to learn from me? $1,000 a semester.’ Just for an hour he’s got.”
A jovial JamesonJameson knows his football-playin’ days might be coming to an end. Despite McCracken County’s offensive success over the last 36 months, and his big part in it, college football programs love his ACT score (a 28, per his Twitter biography), but are perhaps balking at his svelte size on the line.
“Most people want 6-3,” Jameson said. “I’m 6-0 on a good day.”
One of the his favorite football moments this season, however, didn’t even come on a highlight reel.
It came with Brenden on the microphone.
“When your brother is announcing your senior night, that’s something that’s really cool,” Jameson said. “Really unique. I’d never heard of that before.”
Eyeing Southern Illinois, SIU Edwardsville and Murray State as potential college destinations, Jameson has an open invitation to help Brenden in media arts this spring. The two, alongside classmate Sergey Ivanov, already have a school-sponsored podcast called “The Mane Report,” which talks about all things centered in and around McCracken County sports and news.
“We might increase (production) once he has more time,” Brenden notes, as Jameson’s football schedule proves difficult. “I’m like the ‘break-down-the-headlines’ guy, and (Jameson’s) like the smart analysis, and (Sergey) is trying to lighten things up. He’s the color to the color.”
One thing is certain for this duo, though: the microphone is always on between these guys, whether separate or together.
