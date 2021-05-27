With poise and charismatic mannerisms, recent McCracken County High School graduate Brenden Evers will have a bright future in the sports media industry.
From jazz band to the press box, Evers left a lasting and unique impression on McCracken County’s staff and sporting event spectators.
“I think I started to know I loved doing this because I was enjoying what I was doing,” Evers told The Sun. “Whenever I would go home, I found myself spending hours working on projects willingly and having fun while I was doing it. That was like the first time that I had ever devoted that amount of time, whether it was making a graphic or writing stories. It didn’t feel as much like I was working and more like I was creating a story or something new.”
One could almost say that it was fate for Evers to find himself engrossed in the media arts at McCracken County High School. His journey into media started by chance due to having an extra elective class available on his schedule during his sophomore year.
“I told my teacher this at one point, but I would have never known about media in general if I hadn’t been thrown into a class in high school,” Evers said. “All because I had an extra elective available on my schedule. That was like a video editing class where I learned about Media Club and all of that.”
Under the guidance of MCHS staff members Mark Madison and Kristy Griffith, Evers began to quickly flourish before the eyes of many notable names in West Kentucky media. From creating content to fill the jumbotron at McCracken to covering his classmates as a broadcaster.
“By the end of my sophomore year, I got to know Eric Chumbler pretty well by being around McCracken,” Evers said. “I don’t specifically remember telling anyone that I wanted to broadcast, I know it was sometime during my junior year. And my teacher Mark Madison got in contact with Bristol Broadcasting to get me on the radio during this year’s football season.”
Alongside “The Voice of the McCracken County Mustangs” Eric Chumbler in the press box, Evers was able to make extra special memories with his twin brother Jameson, who played football for MCHS.
“Jameson would jokingly tell me whenever he was on the field that I better mention his name,” Evers said. “He said to mention him at least once because the offensive linemen rarely have their name mentioned.”
The twins would also go on to create a podcast that was kickstarted by Brenden’s broadcasting internship with Bristol Broadcasting. Listeners were able to find the show on different podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, under the name McCracken Media Presents The Mane Report.
“Brenden is one of the most diverse students we have ever had in our media department,” Madison said. “Whether it’s broadcasting with Bristol Broadcasting and Eric Chumbler, creating his own podcast/radio segments, or simply creating graphics for our athletics streams on YouTube, he has always exceeded anyone’s expectations.”
As time went on for Evers, he admits he feels like he hit his stride with Mustang Media and broadcasting by the end of football and into basketball season. Spectators during district and regional play during basketball season could easily find Evers running around CFSB Center with a camera in hand, posting many high-quality videos of his school’s teams in action.
“Brenden is nothing short of phenomenal,” Chumbler said. “We threw him into the fire to start his broadcasting career as an 18-year-old in a football game against Mayfield, one of the winningest programs in the nation, and he nailed it. And he’s only gotten better as the weeks and seasons have gone on. Now as we wind down the spring sports season, he’s truly a natural, and he hasn’t even attended a college class yet. I’m so excited for his future.”
As a fan of the Chicago Cubs, Evers will have his chance to do his best Harry Caray this summer at Brooks Stadium as the play-by-play broadcaster for the Paducah Chiefs before heading to the University of Nebraska in the fall.
With the season starting up next week, Evers is excited to be able to spend his summer at the historic ballpark nestled in the heart of Paducah.
“Brenden will be an amazing addition to the University of Nebraska and their media department in the coming fall semester,” Madison said. “He will be greatly missed, but we are excited to see his coming accomplishments in college.”
From standing by him through each project to pushing him to do what no student at MCHS had done before with broadcasting, Evers credits his family, Madison, Griffith and Chumbler for supporting him throughout the early beginnings of his incredible journey into sports media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.