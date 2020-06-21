It hasn’t been the most direct path, but Rook Ellington is satisfied with the journey.
Because after four years at McCracken County, one at the University of Kentucky and this last one at the State College of Florida in Bradenton, the 6-0, 195-pound right fielder only wants to finish what he’s started.
And so, after careful consideration with coaches, family and friends, he’s coming back to the Manatees for the 2020-21 campaign — graciously spurning an opportunity with the ACC’s Florida State Seminoles in order to embrace what he firmly believes can be a scintillating sophomore stretch.
“I really enjoyed State College of Florida, and I really wanted to finish my year out there,” Ellington said. “I promised coach (Tim) Hill before the year started that ‘I wanted to have a great year for you.’ And I never got to finish that year out. I want to give him a great year. So for next year, I promised him: ‘I’m going to give you a great year.’ I really want to.
“Coach Hill is an awesome guy. He had Bible studies every weekend at his house. We became pretty close. I feel like I can tell him pretty much whatever I need to tell him. We talk through things. I just feel like I owe him an extra year. And I think it would be best for me and the program.”
One look at Ellington’s 2020 swell provides all the insight one needs in his decision to stay.
Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, the Manatees were 16-11 and 5-1 in the junior college’s Suncoast Conference, and Ellington was experiencing a consistent and productive surge.
In 23 games, he hit .261 with 22 runs scored, 18 RBIs and one homer, but from Feb. 12 to March 11 — his final game of the 2020 season — he went 20-for-65 (.308) with 14 RBIs, reaching safely in 17 consecutive games. And in those 23 games, he also had 40 catches and nary an error.
Unlike his one year with the Wildcats, where he only managed five starts and 18 at bats as a highly-touted freshman, he finally had some momentum on his side after opening his JUCO career 3-for-23 with seven strikeouts in his first six games.
“At the beginning of the year, I feel I was hitting the ball about the same,” Ellington said. “It’s just that I was hitting it at everybody. Finally, I got my confidence back up, and the hits just started falling. I started getting on base more, and it was certainly a lot more enjoyable.
“But (Hill) is really positive. Outgoing. And I really enjoyed playing for him. No matter if you’re doing bad or good, he makes sure you give your best and do the best you can do. He really builds your confidence, even if you’re playing good or bad. And I really like to play for someone like that. And I feel like it helps me, too, because anyone can go through a slump. Some more than others. But if you keep encouraging someone, they’re going to come through.”
Since leaving McCracken County High School, Ellington hasn’t played in more than 27 games in each of the past two years.
So when COVID-19 changed college athletics on March 12, there was an immediate sense of frustration and disappointment. And naturally so.
But much like his early 2020 swinging slump, so, too, has his disposition changed on missing baseball.
Yes, he misses it. Yes, he wishes he was playing. Yes, he wants to be with teammates — dashing the bases and diving for fly balls.
These last three months, however, have brought him a renewed appreciation of faith, family and friends. His untimely return to Paducah just meant more time with his sister Abby, his brother Carew, his father “Kip,” his mother Jennifer, and a close friend in former teammate and fellow Mustang in Skyler Mayes.
In fact, Mayes (now at Southern Illinois for football) and Carew (a noted McCracken County cross country and long-distance star) have been on each side of Ellington, almost serving as personal trainers with baseball on hiatus.
“(Carew) is really self motivated, and he’s really helped me a lot,” Ellington said. “Days that I don’t want to go to the gym, he’s been like, ‘C’mon, man! We’ve got to go. We’ve got to go. We’ve got to do this together.’ He’s almost been like a self-motivating trainer for me. He’ll go out and run 10 miles a day, and I’m just at home sitting on the couch eating sandwiches. And he’ll be like, ‘Let’s go run. Let’s go run.’ He’s really helped me out this break, and I’m thankful to have him as a brother.
“(And) I’ve got a little workout room in my basement that my dad put together over the last couple of months, and (Skyler and I) have just gone in there. And you know ‘Sky,’ he’s such a big dude. And he can push some weight. But he’s been really helping me in the weight room, and I’m thankful for that and being able to have that friendship. Guys like that are hard to find, because he’s a really good guy, and I really appreciate him doing what he does with me. He’s almost like another trainer.”
Ellington loved his interactions with Florida State, and is open to join them later if the situation presents itself.
But as a true sophomore with three remaining years of eligibility, anything can happen, and his recruitment is officially “open.”
He’s also actively seeking to join the ranks of Major League Baseball at some point in his career, though the shortened 2020 draft didn’t paint the most positive of pictures for young stars.
Until then, this is the way. And that’s okay.
“I feel like this is the best route for me,” he said. “And I’m happy about it.”
