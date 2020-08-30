For the past two seasons, senior tailback Hunter Bradley has been the heart of McCracken County’s running game.
So when he broke his left ankle on his 13th carry of the night against Christian County on Nov. 1, 2019 at Marquette Stadium in Paducah, there’s a reason the venue was deafened with silence. His teammates dropped to one knee. Some wept. Coaches, understandably, looked pained.
The Mustangs still eked out a 19-14 win over the Colonels, but the damage was done. Bradley, who had come so magnificently close to a rare 2,000-yard rushing season, was out for the year — having surgery the very next morning in preparation for 2020, and beyond.
“I just remember that I was running the ball, and I felt someone grab on to me from behind,” Bradley said. “So I tried to break out of the tackle, but at that same time, someone hit me from the bottom. And I think with all of the weight and stuff, it just didn’t go out right.”
Bradley missed the Mustangs’ next three games — which included a 57-0 lashing of Apollo in the opening round of the 2019 Class 6A playoffs, a stunning 17-6 win over Henderson County in round two, and a tough 38-2 loss at North Hardin in the Class 6A regional championship game.
Earlier in the year, he’d poured on a school-record 403 yards and seven touchdowns in an 81-51 win against the Eagles, and another 69 yards on 20 carries in a tough 33-28 loss against the Colonels.
Had Bradley been available for those opponents in the playoffs, then his 1,669 rushing yards on the season clearly would’ve been quite higher.
But they weren’t.
It was that missed time that helped drive mentally him through twice-a-week physical therapy for 2 ½ months before he could return to the weight room for strength and endurance training, where things have gone swimmingly for the star back. He’s benching 325 pounds, squatting 430 pounds and power-cleaning 290 pounds — all metrics nearly 30-to-35 pounds more than his pre-injury marks.
Perhaps even more importantly than his weights however, have been relationships — especially with his offensive line — which have been easy to form with his anticipated return to the fold.
“I’ve always tried to be close to my big guys, but we’ve definitely become a lot closer because of the injury, and just me coming back and being a part of the team again,” Bradley added. “But I feel like it’s pretty important to be close to your linemen.”
There were a multitude of reasons why Bradley was able to succeed in 2019. His own skill. The well-trained arm and eye of quarterback Elijah Wheat. The game-breaking ability of wideout Franklin Hayes. A punishing offensive line. A strong scheme from coach Marc Clark and his staff.
In 2020, any chase for 2,000 rushing yards — and the likely overall team success that would bring — will have to come from new faces at quarterback, wide receiver and the offensive line, where names like Pryor Lamb, Jeremiah Hughes, Zander Mayes and Blakley Miller come to mind.
Miller, bound for Southeastern Louisiana football in 2021, is a returning lineman who will step into a larger leadership role with the graduation of Braden Glover (Eastern Kentucky), but Lamb, Hughes and Mayes are a little greener statistically.
Will this lead to more stacked boxes against Bradley?
Honestly, he might be inviting the challenge.
“I’m going to try to be a 2,000-yard back this year, and ... I don’t know ... just help my team out and make it as far in the playoffs as we can go,” he said. “I’m not too worried about it. I feel like teams will try to do it, but I feel like I’ll be able to do good things this season. I just go full head of steam. I’m trying to make the tough hit.”
Bradley already has an offer from Kentucky Wesleyan football, and he noted he’s maintaining strong conversations with Murray State and Austin Peay State University in regards to his football future.
But right now, he’s just glad football is back on the table — with a heavily-anticipated home kickoff against the Mayfield Cardinals weighing on his mind.
“I think the off-season feels pretty special right now, mainly because we weren’t promised a season just a couple of weeks ago,” he said. “And we’ve been working all this time for a couple of months now. We just want to play.”
