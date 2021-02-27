A one-point group win over Ohio County gave the McCracken County wrestling squad a team duals state berth on Thursday night.
With the win, the Mustangs advanced to the state tournament Saturday at Louisville’s Central High School.
But the first order of business for the Mustangs was on Thursday against Christian County at Hartford.
Senior Hunter Bradley, in the 220-pound weight class, had an outstanding match. He had not wrestled in three years and did not have much time to prepare for his matches Thursday, but in his first match against Christian County, it looked as if he had not lost a step.
Bradley hooked up with his opponent quickly in the first period and was able to overpower his foe and get a quick first-period pin.
After that, Bradley looked to have gained a ton of confidence that he rode the entire night, as he went 3-for-3 in pin victories over Christian County, Ohio County and Apollo opponents.
“It felt great to be back and doing what I used to love to do and just being a part of the team again,” Bradley said.
For a 220-pound wrestler who was coming off of an injury, Bradley looked quick on his feet, and his defense against all of his opponents was outstanding.
The intensity from Bradley seemed to fuel the effort of the Mustangs in the following matches.
In some cases, against Christian County, the Mustangs were close to losing on a pin fall but somehow they were able to roll out of the pin or complete a reversal and get points for themselves.
“The resolve and the heart this team has is unmatched,” McCracken head coach Zack Self said. “I couldn’t be more proud of the way every single member of our team battled.”
Despite the effort from McCracken County, Christian County was able to get the win in group points, 36-33.
At this point, the Mustangs’ state berth was not in hand.
McCracken’s state dreams hung in the balance late into the evening, as it stepped onto the mat to face host Ohio County.
Ohio County seemed to have the fresh bodies, but McCracken did not quit.
Finally it got down to the final four matches. McCracken needed not just wins, but pins, to meet its goal of reaching state.
Colton Smallwood came up big in one of the final four matches against Ohio County.
Smallwood, at 152 pounds, was favoring an ankle that was re-injured against Christian County coming into the match.
The match against Ohio did not make it out of the first period, as Smallwood used a barrel roll technique on the tie up and was able to put his opponent away in the first round with a huge pin victory that his team desperately needed.
“I knew my team put all they had into it,” Smallwood said. “I knew that if I would have let off any, it wouldn’t have been fair to them. So I just went out there and gave it my hardest.”
Ohio County was able to win the next match, and then McCracken won by forfeit in the final match. After all was said and done, the Mustangs were state bound after beating Ohio County by a narrow 37-36 score.
Even though the Mustangs knew they were going to state, they had one more match to compete in that night, against Apollo, as both Bradley and Smallwood picked up their third wins of the night.
On Saturday, McCracken was to compete in the team state duals and was scheduled to wrestle five times in a round-robin tournament.
Full state results will be in the Tuesday edition of the Sun.
