The always-classic matchups between the McCracken County Mustangs/Lady Mustangs and Paducah Tilghman Blue Tornado/Lady Blue Tornado scheduled for Friday evening has been postponed.
The game will be rescheduled for next Friday, Jan. 21 with a 6 p.m. start time. This is in response to Paducah Tilghman High School’s announcement on Wednesday that the school would transition to “Non-Traditional Instruction” meaning school will be virtual for Thursday and Friday.
This is in response to high COVID-19 numbers amongst students and staff.
