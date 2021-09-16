Another local high school coach has reached an impressive career feat. McCracken County volleyball head coach Tim Whitis achieved career win 500 on Tuesday, Sept. 14 when his team defeated the Graves County Lady Eagles in three straight sets.
The resume that Whitis boasts just in the nine years that McCracken County has been a school is outright impressive. A staggering 261 wins to just 72 losses from 2013, including the 11 wins and four losses so far this season, is something to recognize. The remaining 239 wins come from just one other head coaching job.
Before coaching the Lady Mustangs, Whitis only coached at one other school, Lone Oak High School, one of the three schools that closed to form McCracken. He’s had the opportunity to coach the same players for years between club volleyball and the school level and has cultivated a culture of winning and success in the McCracken County area.
Whitis emphasizes that the success he’s had doesn’t just come from his coaching abilities. He credits a lot of his success to athletes that want to learn and become better, athletes that are already talented that join his teams and a great coaching staff alongside him.
“Most all of my players play club, so they are getting training year round, but I have been very fortunate to have some really good athletes come through to this program,” said Whitis. “And I’ve had a great coaching staff, that’s been a huge part of it; any successful coach needs to have some good folks around them.”
What might be just as impressive, is the number of games that his teams have had cancelled due to Covid-19 last year and so far this year. That number is zero. Not a single game has been cancelled nor has the team had to forfeit a single game due to a positive COVID test or players being in quarantine. That’s nearly unheard of in high school athletics especially for a sport that is played indoors.
“We’ve been very fortunate with that, I do tell them (the team) to try to be cautious with who they are hanging out with, what they are doing on weekends, that’s one of the things that we preach,” said Whitis. “I think the kids took a lot of that upon themselves, they knew they wanted to play their season just like last year and they were just smart about it, their parents too.”
It’s no secret that the Lady Mustangs of McCracken County have been a powerhouse in volleyball since its birth, but one thing that coach and his team have yet to add to their portfolio is a state championship. That’s not without trying either; the program has made it to the state tournament in all eight seasons of its existence thus far.
“It’s a huge barrier to get over the private schools that come out of Louisville and northern Kentucky, and if you look back those are the schools we end up facing,” said Whitis.
Despite meeting private schools come tournament time, McCracken County is still hungry to make it to this year’s state tournament and win it all. With the young roster that they have now and the level of talent that this year’s team boasts, this team will have plenty more opportunities to prove themselves.
“We are a very young team, I actually start two freshmen this season which is very unusual,” Whitis said. “We can get these kids lined out and up to speed so they can see what it’s like to play at that level all the time.”
With a record of 11-4, McCracken is well on their way to adding more and more wins to their coaches’ belt. And as long as coach Tim Whitis is coaching there is bound to be some exciting volleyball to watch at McCracken County High School. The Lady Mustangs look to give their leader his 601st win on Thursday night against a local powerhouse when Marshall County comes to town.
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
