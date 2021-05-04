After being rained out on the original scheduled date, the Paducah Tilghman Invitational track and field meet went off without a hitch on Saturday.
With 11 high schools competing, McCracken County and host Paducah Tilghman shined brightly with talent soaring across the board.
The Lady Blue Tornado track and field team came in first place with McCracken’s Lady Mustangs placing second. Tilghman’s Jaaliyah Biggers was named “Field Event Athlete of the Meet” for the ladies’ events.
For the boys, McCracken County took first place with Paducah Tilghman behind them in second. McCracken senior Donsten Brown was named “Field Event Athlete of the Meet” for the men’s events.
This upcoming weekend, McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman will be co-hosting the 5th Annual Swift & Stanley Midwest Team Challenge. Day 1 events will be held on May 7 at McCracken County. Day 2 events will be held on May 8 at Paducah Tilghman. The meet will bring talent from Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri to our local area to compete.
Below are the top finishers in each event from Saturday’s Paducah Tilghman Invitational.
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
McCracken County, 11:04.17
Paducah Tilghman, 11:11.23
Northwest High School, 12:42.78
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Faith Magee, Paducah Tilghman, 18.63
Kiersa Atnip, Paducah Tilghman, 18.92
Kari Withfield, Paducah Tilghman, 19.34
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 12.95
Maisie Harris, Paducah Tilghman, 13.60
Javona Davis, Fulton County, 13.62
Girls 400 Meter Run
Jessica Workman, McCracken County, 1:07.72
Ainsley Beaven, Union County, 1:08.18
Abbie Farmer, McCracken County, 1:08.84
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Sophie Williams, McCracken County, 51.02
Kari Withfield, Paducah Tilghman, 52.57
Faith Magee, Paducah Tilghman, 55.84
Girls 800 Meter Run
Anna Schurz, Carbondale, 2:37.18
Madeline Prideaux, Carbondale, 2:38.80
Kara Holub, Carbondale, 2:40.25
Girls Shot Put
Madyson Swope, Carbondale, 33-11.00
Arabella Green, Northwest High School, 30-04.00
Jaelynn Carver Smith, Paducah Tilghman, 25-02.00
Girls Discus Throw
Madyson Swope, Carbondale, 90-04
Lilly West, McCracken County, 74-07
Francesa Hodge, Paducah Tilghman, 72-05.50
Girls High Jump
Abbie Farmer, McCracken County, 4-06.00
Girls Long Jump
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 16-01.00
Sophie Williams, McCracken County, 15-00.00
Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 15-00.00
Girls Triple Jump
Jaaliyah Biggers, Paducah Tilghman, 37-00.00
Dasia Garland, Paducah Tilghman, 33-10.00
Addison Jones, McCracken County, 26-10.50
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 4:36.77
McCracken County, 4:38.34
Union County, 4:59.05
Northwest High School, 5:33.38
Girls 3200 Meter Run
Madeline Strenge, Paducah Tilghman, 13:24.37
Samantha Becker, McCracken County, 13:54.01
Olivia Buffington, Carbondale, 14:40.97
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 50.92
McCracken County, 54.12
Northwest High School, 56.08
Cairo High School, 58.99
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Anna Schurz, Carbondale, 5:48.50
Madeline Prideaux, Carbondale, 5:55.76
Emma Newton, McCracken County, 6:18.79
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 1:52.22
McCracken County, 1:55.08
Cairo High School, 2:09.82
Girls 200 Meter Dash
Diamond Gray, Paducah Tilghman, 28.11
Javona Davis, Fulton County, 28.52
Adyson Webb, McCracken County, 28.95
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 8:50.81
McCracken County, 9:00.38
Livingston Central, 9:13.03
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Conner Moore, McCracken County, 17.34
Jonathan Gonzalez, Northwest High School, 18.98
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Ian Hines, Union County, 12.33
Quen Warren, Paducah Tilghman, 12.37
Caleb Joyce, McCracken County, 12.37
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 1:34.82
McCracken County, 1:42.49
Carbondale High School, 1:48.14
Boys 1600 Meter Run
Gerrick Sheffer, Union County, 4:57.55
Ethan Stevens, Carbondale, 5:05.25
Liam Black, Paducah Tilghman, 5:17.29
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 44.97
McCracken County, 49.66
Carbondale High School, 52.10
Boys 400 Meter Run
Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 52.91
Roderick Grubbs, Northwest High School, 57.16
Noah Thompson, Union County, 59.08
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Conner Moore, McCracken County, 45.52
Luke Watkins, Paducah Tilghman, 46.76
Jonathan Gonzalez, Northwest High School, 46.91
Boys 800 Meter Run
Corbin Knight, McCracken County, 2:10.27
Jake Taylor, Paducah Tilghman, 2:10.59
Thomas Newton, McCracken County, 2:11.01
Boys 200 Meter Dash
Cole Rushing, Goreville High School, 23.04
Luke Birdsong, Paducah Tilghman, 23.46
Corey Smith II, Fulton County, 23.88
Boys 3200 Meter Run
Alexander Partlow, Carbondale, 9:24.57
Tucker Poshard, Carbondale, 9:43.02
Carson Kitchens, Livingston Central, 10.28.05
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Paducah Tilghman, 3:43.59
McCracken County, 3:43.65
Union County, 3:52.24
Boys Shot Put
Jackson Grant, Carbondale, 55-00.00
Tyler Love, Fulton County, 41-09.00
Micah Watson, Carbondale, 37-06.00
Boys Discus Throw
Jackson Grant, Carbondale, 146-06
Colton Hayden, McCracken County, 114-08
Tyler Love, Fulton County, 112-07
Boys High Jump
Donsten Brown, McCracken County, 6-08.00
Quen Warren, Paducah Tilghman, 5-08.00
Boys Pole Vault
Seth Hill, McCracken County, 11-06.00
Caleb Joyce, McCracken County, 10-06.00
Colin Tolar, McCracken County 9-00.00
Boys Long Jump
Corey Smith II, Fulton County, 21-01.00
Josh Cole, Fulton County, 19-09.00
Dee Mackins, Cairo, 18-00.00
Boys Triple Jump
Corey Smith II, Fulton County, 42-07.50
Jerome Tyler, Paducah Tilghman, 41-11.00
Landen Fitzgerald, Paducah Tilghman, 41-07.50
