Merely a formality, the highly-anticipated McCracken County-Paducah Tilghman football matchup — scheduled for this Friday, Oct. 30, at McRight Field — has been canceled, as at least one Blue Tornado player has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Paducah Public Schools Communications Coordinator Wayne Walden, this has resulted in a quarantine of most members of the PTHS football team, through strong advice and recommendation from the Purchase Area Health Department.
Looking to play as bitter crosstown rivals for an eighth-straight season since the Mustangs’ inception in 2013, McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman officials had already spent considerable time trying to schedule this matchup not once, but twice, through both an original slate and a modified schedule due to coronavirus complications.
When both Christian County and Hopkinsville had to alter early dates for its own coronavirus issues, an Oct. 30 flip-flop made the most sense for all four teams involved. McCracken County was originally supposed to host the Tigers this Friday, while the Tornado were anticipating a visit from the Colonels.
Now, Tilghman must await a clean bill of health, and the Mustangs now need a game — if one is even available.
Two teams that could make some sense for the Mustangs, quality-wise, are St. Xavier and DeSales, both of which — according to Louisville Courier Journal’s Jason Frakes — are looking for opponents.
Meanwhile, at this juncture, it remains unclear timeline-wise if the Blue Tornado will be prepared for a regular-season finale at Crittenden County on Nov. 6 in Marion. A 14-day quarantine puts Tilghman’s clearance for Nov. 6, pending negative test results for COVID-19.
