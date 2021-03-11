The Second District girls basketball tournament opens Saturday afternoon at Paducah Tilghman High School with a pair of semifinal matchups. Top-seeded McCracken County (11-7) takes on fourth-seeded St. Mary (1-18) at noon followed by the other semifinal pitting second-seeded Paducah Tilghman (7-8) against third-seeded Community Christian Academy (3-24) at 5 p.m.
The winners of those games advance to Monday’s championship game at PTHS, which tips at 7 p.m.
The top-seeded Lady Mustangs went 3-0 in Second District play and 7-3 against First Region foes this season while fighting through adversity in the form of injuries and COVID-related matters.
“With all the injuries we’ve had and COVID restrictions and protocols we’ve had and being out for COVID for a couple weeks, we’ve had a very successful season,” head coach Scott Sivills said. “I think we’re very close to being very competitive with the upper-echelon teams in our region.
“We’ve been fighting adversity pretty much all year long, and the injury bug has hit us with three (torn) ACLs this year and some turned ankles. It’s just been one of those years, but we’ve had some kids that have stepped up and met the challenge.”
In light of some of the injuries, the Lady Mustangs have been led by a young group headlined by sophomore Caroline Sivills (12.4 points per game) and freshmen Claire Johnson (12.1) and Mikee Buchanan (8.2).
“We’ve had to rely on two freshmen and a sophomore to kind of give us some consistent scoring this year. It’s been a learning curve for them, but they’re almost a year older now because we’re at the very end of the season,” Sivills said. “Our kids have found their roles, and by finding those roles, it’s made us a better team.”
The Lady Mustangs closed out their regular-season schedule Tuesday with a 46-42 loss at Graves County. Sivills said his team was fully capable of winning that game against the now 17-2 Lady Eagles, which is a promising sign heading into the postseason.
As pointed out by assistant coach John Howard, the magic number for the Lady Mustangs this year has been 55, as in the number of points they need to score to put them on track for a victory. The most points they’ve scored in a loss this season is 49, and they’ve scored 55-plus in all 11 of their victories. With that in mind, the team must focus on being more consistent offensively, Sivills said.
“We go sometimes three or four minutes without scoring, and then all of a sudden we come out and put up 25 to 30 points in a quarter. We have to have more consistency on the offensive end,” he said. “I think our defense is, at times, very stout and very good. But we have those offensive lulls where we can’t put the ball in the basket sometimes.”
McCracken will look to find that consistency Saturday against a St. Mary team it dominated 68-12 during the regular season.
Despite that result, and the Lady Vikings having just one victory this year, the Lady Mustangs aren’t treating them lightly.
“Everybody across the state is 0-0. So you have to go in prepared no matter who you play because if you don’t win, you’re done for the year,” Sivills said. “We’re going to prepare for St. Mary like we’re preparing for a Graves or a Marshall. We can’t have any lapses in basketball IQ or preparedness. We have to be ready to play basketball.”
Later on Saturday, Paducah Tilghman will take on CCA in the tournament’s other semifinal matchup. The Lady Tornado defeated the Lady Warriors 63-13 and 65-21 in two meetings this season but aren’t overlooking their opponent.
“It’s just like every other game — you have to go into it with the mentality of playing your best and not giving in,” Tilghman head coach Sandra Griffes-Devoe said of the matchup. “You can’t let up for nothing. No matter who the competition is, you have to put in the hard work.”
Griffes-Devoe said the Lady Tornado have had their fair share of ups and downs this season, but she’s fairly satisfied with how her team has performed under the circumstances of her coming in as the new coach in a year heavily impacted by COVID-19.
“It’s hard implementing a whole new program with COVID restrictions, but the girls have worked hard and they’re doing the best they can with what they’ve been dealt,” she said.
Behind sophomores Diamond Gray (14.5 points per game) and Dasia Garland (11.8), the Lady Tornado appear poised to advance to Monday’s championship game. Should the top two seeds advance to the championship game, it would be a rematch of a Jan. 12 matchup in which McCracken defeated Tilghman 69-44.
Sivills is confident in his team’s chances of defeating Tilghman again.
“Anything can happen, but I feel confident that our kids will be ready to play Tilghman. If we do what we’re able to do, we should be OK. But in tournament play, you just never know,” he said.
“We just want to finish off this year the right way. We’re excited about the district tournament. We’ve had great success in my six years at McCracken, so we have to keep that momentum going forward.”
Griffes-Devoe likes her team’s chances of winning it all just as much. “I love our chances,” she said.
