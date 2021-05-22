The First Region tennis tournaments have reached the semifinals, and all who have advanced this far have punched their tickets to the state tournament.
Region titles are on the line Saturday, as champions will be crowned in boys and girls singles and doubles. All semifinal matches are scheduled for 9 a.m. with the championship matches to follow at 1 p.m. at the Larry J. Heflin Tennis Center.
McCracken County and Paducah Tilghman are well represented in the closing stages of the tournament, combining for 10 of the 16 semifinalists. McCracken County tennis head coach Larry Heflin and his Paducah Tilghman counterpart, Kelly Hack, spoke with The Sun on Friday about their seasons thus far and what to expect in Saturday’s matches.
“I’m real pleased with our kids. They’ve all played really, really hard,” Heflin said of his team’s play in the tournament. “All in all, they’ve had great attitudes and great effort, and that’s all you can ever ask.”
Hack offered similar sentiments about her team.
“I’m very pleased with our team this year,” she said. “We’ve had a great season and a fun season, and I’m excited to keep advancing.”
Hack came away especially proud of a pair of upsets her team was able to pull off in doubles play. The unseeded duo of seniors AJ Armstrong and Ben LeBuhn defeated the fourth-seeded team from Mayfield. And the fifth-seeded team of sophomore Megan Gruber and senior Anna West upset the fourth-seeded duo of Katie Crabtree and Madeline Yates, of McCracken County.
“Those were two really good wins,” Hack said.
Looking ahead, Hack and Heflin previewed their teams’ semifinal matchups.
Girls singlesMcCracken and Tilghman comprise the entirety of the semifinal competitors in the girls singles tournament. On one side, McCracken senior Shelby Puryear, the No. 1 seed, is facing the No. 4 seed in Tilghman sophomore Abby Brown.
“Shelby has had a great senior year. She’s been playing for six or eight years, so she’s very experienced and knows what it takes,” Heflin said. “She gets on the court and takes care of business every time she plays, and she’s a really good team leader.”
But Heflin added that he expects Brown to put up a stiff test.
“I love the way Abby Brown plays — she has real hustle and goes after every ball and puts it back on the court,” he said. “I fully expect that to be a really good match.”
Hack said Brown has never faced Puryear, but she knows the sophomore is fully capable of competing against her more experienced counterpart.
“Abby fights harder to win a match than any other player I’ve ever coached. She is a true competitor who never quits. Her determination — if we could bottle and sell it, we’d be millionaires,” she said.
“She looks forward to playing great players, and Shelby is a great player. It’s fun to see Abby’s excitement about playing good tennis, and I think Abby will be able to give her (Puryear) a good match.”
The other semifinal features McCracken senior Maggie Smith, the No. 3 seed, against the No. 2 seed in Tilghman senior Natalie Lansden. The two played each other in March with Lansden winning 8-1, but Smith has had time to improve since then.
“Natalie is always a solid player for us, and she stays calm in all situations. Her ground-stroke game gives her the potential to play with a player at any level, and I hope she can go in and be successful again against Maggie,” Hack said.
Heflin said Smith has a challenge ahead of her.
“Maggie has really had a great year and has improved as much as anybody. She’s really steady and moves really well. But Natalie is a very good player, so Maggie is going to have to play her game and try to get Natalie in uncomfortable situations,” he said.
Girls doubles
Gruber and West are facing a stiff test in the top-seeded duo of Megan and Molly Null of Mayfield. But Hack said the Tilghman duo has been improving all season long and complement each other well on the court.
“Megan is very aggressive at the net, and Anna is dangerous from the baseline,” she said. “The Nulls are very good players, so we have to stay aggressive in order to play the way that we need to be able to in order to beat them.”
In the other semifinal, the second-seeded duo of McCracken eighth-grader Sophie Hollowell and sophomore Lilli Smith is facing the third-seeded team from Graves County.
“Hollowell and Smith are a power team that has a lot of game, and the other two are great defensive players. So it makes for a really interesting matchup,” Heflin said.
Boys singles
Top-seeded Tilghman junior Davis Rowton is looking to continue his championship run with a win over No. 4 seed Isaac Schwepker, of Calloway County, in what marks the first-ever meeting between the two.
“Davis has been playing very well this year. He’s worked hard and is focused on doing what he needs to do for our team at regionals,” Hack said. “Davis is always dependable, and I think we can count on him to move forward in the tournament.”
McCracken sophomore Keegan Terrone, the No. 3 seed, is facing CCA’s Addicus Hughes, the No. 2 seed, in the other semifinal.
“Keegan and Addicus are very good friends — they’ve played many times,” Heflin said. “Addicus is very solid and moves very well, and Keegan has got some game with some big serves and ability to go and finish points.”
Boys doubles
McCracken and Tilghman will go head to head in one semifinal, as the second-seeded Mustang duo of freshmen Wyatt Crabtree and Aaron Lundberg face off against Tilghman’s Armstrong and LeBuhn.
“That matchup comes down to which team serves the best, as they both return well,” Heflin said. “Armstrong and LeBuhn are really good at the net, and they’re seniors with a lot of experience. Lundberg and Crabtree are both freshman, but they’ve got some game, and we’re hoping they can play a good solid doubles match.”
Armstrong and LeBuhn may be tough to beat, though, as Hack said the pair is “on a mission.”
“They’re confident in their game, and they’re hitting the ball really strong,” she said. “Even though they’re not seeded, I think they’re capable of winning that match.”
Whichever team comes out on top will take on the winner of the other semifinal between Graves County’s top-seeded Brady Ellegood and Clay Cooper and Marshall County’s third-seeded team of Kian and Kiefer Court.
