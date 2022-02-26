The third matchup of the day to start the First Region tournament was a game between the Lady Mustangs of McCracken County and the Lady Cardinals of Mayfield. It was a slow start for the First District champs as the Mayfield played defense like they had nothing to lose, but the Lady Mustangs quickly got into their groove and walked away with a 64-15 win.
A few early turnovers forced by the Lady Cardinals showed everyone in the CFSB Center that they weren't backing down against the No. 2 ranked team in the state. They held the Lady Mustangs scoreless for the first 2 minutes of the game before Destiny Thomas sank a deep ball to get the ball rolling. The deficit would quickly jump to 7-0 before Mayfield was able to get on the board with their first points, a 3-pointer by Lay Mayes.
Despite the 7-3 lead at the 4:10 mark, McCracken County wasn't playing the way they had been all season. A few early turnovers gave Mayfield plenty of looks at the basket, but they weren't shutting the Lady Cardinals down at, at least not yet anyway.
Mayfield would cut the deficit to 7-4 in an attempt to close the gap, but the Lady Mustangs had found their rhythm coming out of a timeout and would go on a 9-0 run to end the quarter up 16-4.
The trap defense that the Lady Mustangs excel at so meticulously was able to expand on that 9-0 run to make it a 26-0 run thanks to quick defensive hands that led to transition layups.Layups by none other than Destiny Thomas, Claire Johnson and Mikee Buchanan.
Mayes would once again spoil the Lady Mustangs fun with another bucket from down town to put the score at 33-7. Unfortunately for Mayfield that would be the last basket of the quarter as McCracken ran up the score to 41-7 by halftime.
Mayfield was able to sneak in four quick points on the Lady Mustangs early in the third quarter before they could score themselves, bringing the deficit to 44-11 at the 6:55 mark. Once again, the early points by the Lady Cardinals would be the only points of the quarter, two free throws by Skylar Mandry and a bucket by Addaley Smith.
McCracken County jumped to a 53-11 lead when head coach Scott Sivills swapped out his starting five. His entire roster would see valuable post-season minutes before the final buzzer would sound.
That McCracken County bench sophomore Jayden Skaggs would in the short time she played in the final minutes, put up eight points including two baskets from long range. Skaggs would be the fourth highest scorer on the Lady Mustang roster behind Thomas who led with 20 points, Johnson had 16 and Buchanan had 13. Shymiya Daye added four points and Briley Benton put up three.
Mayes shared the lead score for Mayfield with Mandry as they both put up six points; Smith followed with two points and Emma Scott added a free throw.
