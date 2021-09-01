Tuesday night consisted of plenty of high school sports to keep entertained. Fans of McCracken County High School and St. Mary High School had their fair share of games to choose from as three of their teams battled it out against each other.
The Lady Vikings hosted the Lady Mustangs on the Volleyball court, the boys soccer teams met up at Mercy Health field, directly followed by their female counterparts. The Mustangs and Lady Mustangs came out victorious in all three events, bringing home the ‘sweep’ against The Vikings and Lady Vikings.
To start off the night, a 2-3 St. Mary Volleyball team squared off against a 5-4 McCracken County team. This was the second game in two nights for the Lady Vikings; they beat Fulton County on the road three sets to none. Tuesday night didn’t favor as well though and as they fell 2-0 to the Lady Mustangs at home.
McCracken County quickly put set one behind them, reaching 25 points before St. Mary could hit the double-digit mark. The set ended 25-9, giving the Lady Mustangs momentum going into the second set. St. Mary held their ground in the second set, keeping the score close until McCracken stepped it up. The Lady Mustangs nearly had the second set in the bag until junior Ashley Sullivan served up five straight points and keeping McCracken at 24. The night would end in favor of McCracken.
Over at Mercy Health Field the two schools boys soccer teams were facing off. Again, St. Mary played their second game in two nights. Mondays game ended in a 2-1 loss to Murray High School. The Mustangs found their groove on their home pitch including junior midfielder Josh Kuntz who completed a hat trick to help his team in a 5-0 victory over the Vikings.
“The good thing is we are going to the region tournament,” said McCracken head coach Mike Wiersema.
The hat tricks weren’t over for the two McCracken County High School soccer teams. On the girls side of things Hillary Hollowell and Katelyn Heider each had hat tricks of their own.
“All of the girls have stepped up, I’ve had 15 girls score a goal or have a stat so far this year,” McCracken head coach Michael Lane told The Sun. “Our game last time against St. Mary was a little stagnant so we’re just trying to get momentum going forward as we get into the tougher part of our season.”
Six goals between Hollowell and Heider weren’t the end of it for the Lady Mustangs, four more goals were contributed amongst Haidyn Green, who put two into the net with Savannah McDowell and Natalie Cryts each knocking in one of their own. The Lady Mustangs ended the night 10-1 over St. Mary and finished off the night of sports between the two schools.
Follow Jared Jensen on Twitter, @jcjensen94
