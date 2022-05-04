The McCracken County boys and girls tennis teams pulled off an all-around sweep on Tuesday afternoon when they hosted Graves County. Both the boys and girls teams defeated their Graves County counterparts 9-0 , with several individuals and doubles contests ending with the same results. McCracken County will continue on with a busy week of tennis as they host St. Mary on Wednesday and Mayfield on Thursday, to finish up their regular season and prepare for the First Region tournament starting on May 13.
BOYS
Singles: Keegan Terrone (MC) 8, Mark Whitaker (GC) 0; Conner McIntosh (MC) 8, Clay Cooper (GC) 0; Aaron Lundberg (MC) 8, Mason Whitaker (GC) 0; Haden Scruggs (MC) 8, Tucker George (GC) 1; Noel Puertollano (MC) 8, Robert Thomason (GC)0; Hutch Crabtree (MC) 8, Jackson Riley (GC) 0.
Doubles: Puertollano-Scruggs (MC) 8, Mark Whitaker-Cooper (GC) 4; Lundberg-Om Patel (MC) 8, George-Thomason (GC) 2; Manav Shah-Hayden Taylor (MC) 8, Mason Whitaker-Aiden Meadows (GC) 4.
GIRLS
Singles: Lilli Smith (MC) 8, Maddy Williams (GC) 1; Sophie Hollowell (MC) 8, Audrey Lamb (GC) 0; Cassidy Parker (MC) 8, Brooklyn Williams (GC) 0; Pratha Patel (MC) 8, Kailey Butler (GC) 0; Hannah Puryear (MC) 8, Ella Swift (GC) 2; Katie Crabtree (MC) 8, Lilly Gossom (GC) 0.
Doubles: Puryear-Crabtree (MC) 8, Williams-Lamb (GC) 6; Parker-Patel (MC) 8 Williams-Butler (GC) 2; Amelie Lundberg-Mariane Puertollano (MC) 8, Swift-Lydia Bradley 0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.