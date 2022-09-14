The McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Graves County Lady Eagles put on a three-set show on Tuesday night at Pharmacy Hills Arena. McCracken County (11-5) took the sweep on the night, (25-11, 25-5, 25-13), sending home the Lady Eagles (5-10) empty handed.
Tuesday’s win was just what the Lady Mustangs needed after going 2-for-3 against tough out of state opponents in the Crossroads Classic in Effingham, Ill.
Graves County opened up the first set keeping things close for the first five points of the set. Four different lead changes took place in that time before the Lady Mustangs took a 6-4 lead to start running away. They slowly built up that lead, with the Lady Eagles answering every few points until the Lady Mustangs held a 21-10 advantage. Graves County would be able to tally one more point before the home team put the first set away 25-11.
The second set wasn’t as close to call. McCracken came out the gate ready to make their mark and did just that by holding Graves County to a single point, while racking up 16 of their own. Behind a fair number of those 16 points was sophomore Addison Hart, who served up a 15-0 run. She ended the night with eight aces, many of which came in that stretch.
McCracken County continued on the attack, while allowing just five total points to be earned by their opponents. They finished out the second set with a dominant 25-5 score.
The third and final set of the night started similarly to the first, with back-and-forth scoring changes until the Lady Mustangs once again took over. With Hart once again at service, McCracken County went from a 3-2 score to a 9-2 score and worked up from there.
McCracken once again built up a substantial lead, 10-4, but the Lady Eagles pushed back, hoping to force a forth set. The score narrowed to 14-10, but a small scoring burst quickly changed that to 17-10 and Graves County wouldn’t be able to recover from there.
The Lady Mustangs closed out the final set 25-13 on their home court.
McCracken County’s powerhouse of athletes stepped up as usual on the stat sheet. Along with the eight aces for Hart, she had seven kills. Piper Mullinax had three aces, three kills and 15 assists and Caroline Sivills had 11 kills, two aces and two digs.
Up next for the Lady Mustangs will be a trip to Marshall County to take on the 10-1 Lady Marshals on Thursday night. For Graves County, they will return home to start a stint of three home games starting with Carlisle County (14-10) also on Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.