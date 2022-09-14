Addison Hart

McCracken County sophomore Addison Hart brought the heat from the service line on Tuesday night in the Lady Mustangs’ 3-0 win over Graves County.

 BY JARED JENSEN/

The Sun

The McCracken County Lady Mustangs and Graves County Lady Eagles put on a three-set show on Tuesday night at Pharmacy Hills Arena. McCracken County (11-5) took the sweep on the night, (25-11, 25-5, 25-13), sending home the Lady Eagles (5-10) empty handed.

Tuesday’s win was just what the Lady Mustangs needed after going 2-for-3 against tough out of state opponents in the Crossroads Classic in Effingham, Ill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In