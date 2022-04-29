The cross town rivalry between Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County stretched from the baseball diamond to the tennis courts on Thursday evening. McCracken County hosted Tilghman and came away with the win.
BOYSMcCracken County 4, Paducah Tilghman 1
Singles: Whitson McNeil 6, Aaron Lundberg 3; Hutch Crabtree 6, Alex McMillian 0; Om Patel 6, Banks LaFont 0.
Doubles: Scruggs-Puertollano 7, Wright-Shelby 5; Taylor-Lundberg 6, Humphrey-Black 0.
GIRLS
McCracken County 5, Paducah Tilghman 0
Singles: Sophie Hollowell 6, Abby Brown 0; Lilli Smith 6, Addison Winklepleck 0; Mariane Puertollano 6, Maggie Rowton 0.
Doubles: Puryear-Crabtree 6, Gruber-Duwe 4; Parker-Patel 6, Hideg-LeBuhn 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.