LOUISVILLE — McCracken County wrestling had a strong showing in the Team State Duals on Saturday despite the team placing sixth overall in the tournament.
The Mustangs wrestled five separate matches in a row Saturday, and two of their wrestlers — Blakely Miller and Parker McKee — went perfect on the day in wins.
Miller went through the competition with ease, scoring the first four decisions with pin victories.
It was his final match against Johnson City where Miller showed his true determination. He wrestled an opponent who was 20 pounds more than him after wrestling four times throughout the day.
Miller used his head snap technique throughout the first round to wear down the larger opponent. After the first period, there was no decision.
Both competitors started to wrestle with more energy in the second period. Miller had a couple of opportunities for a pin, but the fatigue factor started to set in. In the second frame, both athletes got two points making the score 2-2 going into the final two minutes.
The final frame was all heart from both competitors. Miller and his opponent were exhausted and it showed as neither one could get anything going on the other. After three periods, the score stood at a tie, which meant there would be an overtime period, where the first person to get a point wins the match.
Both athletes locked up in the center of the mat, and again Miller went to the head snap. It took one hard head snap for his larger opponent to lose his balance and then fall on the mat for Miller to get back control and the win.
“No matter how exhausted I got, I knew I had more in the tank,” Miller said. “I knew my team needed me, and I just saw an opening and I took it.”
Miller said that going 5-0 had special meaning on this day.
“It was probably my best match and my favorite match I’ve ever had,” he said. “(It was) my first time going 5-0 in tournament ever in the past five years I’ve been wrestling. It was really emotional for me because this past summer my grandfather died. So athletically, I have been trying to put into that for him and it just bottled up today.”
McKee’s first win came against an opponent who was the third-ranked wrestler in the state, and that according to him was the toughest match of the day.
“I always struggle with my first match, because I’m never warmed up,” McKee said. “Luckily, I was able to react in time to his shot and I was able to put him on his back in overtime.”
This was the first time that McKee had won overtime, he said. From there, McKee’s confidence seemed to grow each time he got on the mat. The technique that McKee used against each opponent was very similar and it worked to perfection. When McKee would tie-up with his opponent, he quickly got them to the mat and got back control and from there went to work breaking his opponent down.
When McKee got just a little bit of an opening, he was able to get a pin or put his opponent in a near-pin situation. The team had many bright spots as well in the tournament.
Several middle school wrestlers got to compete against some of the best in the state and had great showings in their matches.
Coach Zack Self said on Friday that this team had no quit in them, and it showed in their competitiveness on Saturday.
McCracken won-lost results: Smallwood 5-0, Sawyer 2-3, Newman 1-4, Gray 3-2, Miller 5-0, Cam 1-4, McKee 5-0, Davis 1-4, Bryce 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.