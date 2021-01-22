Earlier this month, McCracken County girls basketball head coach Scott Sivills was completely unaware of the career milestone he was approaching.
“Until the day of the McLean County game, I had no idea how many wins I had,” the ever-humble Sivills said. “That’s when our radio announcer asked me if I knew I was one win away from 400, and I said I had no idea.”
The Lady Mustangs came away with a 55-50 victory at McLean that night, Jan. 7, handing Sivills career win No. 400 over 23 combined seasons coaching girls basketball at Calloway County and McCracken County high schools. Five nights later, the coach was presented a basketball and plaque commemorating his achievement prior to a home game against Paducah Tilghman. Win No. 401 followed, and he now sits at 402 career victories going into tonight’s game at St. Mary.
Coaching high school girls basketball has been a highly successful endeavor for Sivills, who maybe wouldn’t have considered such a career if not for a sequence of events that followed his playing days at Murray State University.
From player to coach
Sivills, a Trigg County High School and Murray State graduate, served as an assistant coach at MSU following his playing days as a Racer. He envisioned a career path as a college coach, but those plans were put into question in 1995 when Racer head coach Scott Edgar left for Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
“So I had to make a tough decision to either stay close to home or go with him,” Sivills said.
Deciding to remain close to home, Sivills was set to serve on the staff of new Racer head coach Mark Gottfried. But he was later pushed out, leaving him at somewhat of a career crossroads.
“Do I try for another college job somewhere else or do I go right into teaching?” he said he asked himself at the time.
That’s when his high school alma mater came calling.
“I got a phone call from my former high school about a teaching position, and I took it,” he said.
Trigg, Calloway and McCracken
Sivills taught at Trigg County Middle School from 1995 to 1997 and served in several coaching capacities for the high school there during those years. He was the head coach for the golf and softball teams and an assistant girls basketball coach under his uncle, Buddy Sivills, and parlayed that experience into a head-coaching job for the girls basketball team at Calloway County High School, where he spent the next 17 years. He led the Lady Lakers to 302 wins before taking his current position at McCracken County in 2015.
Now, 26 years after he first got into high school coaching, the 50-year-old Sivills is almost incredulous at the career he has put together.
“I never thought I’d be coaching girls basketball for the last 26 years of my life. I can’t believe it’s been 26 years, honestly. It’s gone by pretty fast,” he said. “It’s been a really good ride, and I just enjoy the moment each and every day. It feels like yesterday I was moving to Paducah, and now I’m in year six here. It blows my mind.”
Family
Sivills credits his family — including his wife, kids, parents and uncle — with being so supportive during his entire coaching journey.
“There’s so much that goes into coaching from a family standpoint,” he said. “My family has been with me from start to finish on this.”
Sivills’ two sons, Will, a senior at Transylvania University, and Jackson, a freshman at Murray State, both graduated from McCracken County High School and currently play collegiate basketball. And his daughter, Caroline, is a sophomore who plays for the MCHS basketball team.
“Having Caroline on the team this year is awesome,” Sivills said.
Outside of family, Sivills is also quick to credit several others around him for what has been a long, successful career.
“I’m fortunate enough to have a good circle of people in my life to keep me grounded and keep me managed and push me to be the best I possibly can be,” he said. “I’ve had the privilege to have a lot of great players to coach and some great coaches that I’ve worked with. They’ve molded me into a better coach, a better person and better man. I’ve been very blessed to be able to be a part of some really good administrations that really believed in athletics, and I’ve had some great parents along the way, too.”
Philosophy
As personnel and talent shift from year to year, a coaching career has its fair share of ups and downs. Sivills’ career is no different. But something a mentor of his told him always remains front of mind.
“I have a quote from a good friend of mine, Mike Dill, who was a mentor of mine at Calloway County and also coached at Murray State. After a game in 2004, he said, ‘Scott, hang in tough and stay the course. All teams are different, and some can’t see the big picture. You’re doing what you believe. Stay strong.’ I’ve always had that up on my wall,” he said. “Each team is different, and you’re just trying to figure out how to make each person a major piece of the team’s puzzle. Some years it’s smooth and some years it’s a little bit tough. It’s just all about a process. I just do what I feel is important in order to win at my school.”
Part of that process has entailed always being on the lookout for new methods and in-game strategies.
“I’ve learned to be more patient and try to do new things,” he said. “Sometimes you find yourself getting beat up by trying to keep things a certain way, and I’ve tried to find new ways to do things.”
He’s not afraid to approach other coaches for advice, and he strives to empower his assistant coaches to be just as involved with the team as he is.
“I want all my coaches to be fully involved and entrenched with what we’re trying to get accomplished,” he said.
The wins have simply been a byproduct of that overall coaching philosophy. What really matters to Sivills are the postseason results.
“The only numbers I even think about in basketball are championships. I was very honored and very fortunate to win three regional titles at Calloway County, and I remember the 2011 state Final Four run that we had at Calloway,” he said. “Now here at McCracken, they’ve gone 42 years (including pre-consolidation) since going to the state tournament. So my ultimate goal here is to get this team to the state tournament, and I think we’re inching closer to that.”
And while victories and championships are nice, those are just bonuses for Sivills’ overarching goal as a coach.
“Being able to hold practice and for the kids to learn new things and for them to figure out how to do things and deal with adversity — that’s what I enjoy,” he said. “I always try my best to mold and lead young ladies now and for the future.”
Future
Just how far up the all-time wins list can Sivills climb? His 402 career victories already rank him 32nd all-time among girls basketball coaches in the state, according to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Record Book. He’s coached against some of the top names on that list — Howard Beth (794 wins at Marshall County) and current Murray State women’s basketball head coach Rechelle Turner (460 wins at Murray High School) — and credits them with making him better.
“I had to be tougher and had to watch and scout and come up with some new gimmicks to try to beat the best coaches in the state,” he said.
He’s using his wealth of coaching knowledge to try and steer the Lady Mustangs through what has been an injury-plagued 2021 season thus far.
“(Because of injuries), we’re having to be creative and play some other kids who maybe aren’t really ready yet, but they have really surprised us in their effort,” Sivills said. “They’ve worked hard in practice and have done a really good job.”
While a 3-3 record may be a little behind where the ultra-competitive Sivills would like his team to be at this point in the season, there are still plenty of games on the schedule for the younger players to continue to gain experience.
As for how much longer he’ll be roaming the sidelines of a high school basketball court?
“I’m kind of seeing the light at the end of the tunnel from a teaching standpoint. I probably have four or five more years until I get my 30 years in. Then I’ll reflect each year to see where I am,” he said. “But I think I have 10 good years left in me for sure. We’ll see what happens.”
