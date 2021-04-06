McCracken County senior Noah Dumas, the 2021 All-Purchase boys basketball Player of the Year and Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches First Region Co-Player of the Year, has earned yet another accolade.
At the conclusion of the 2021 KHSAA Boys Sweet 16 basketball tournament in Lexington on Saturday, Dumas joined 13 other student-athletes in being named to the All-Tournament Team.
McCracken County defeated Bullitt East 68-56 in the opening round of the tournament before falling 63-53 to eventual state champion Highlands in the quarterfinals. Dumas was the Mustangs’ top scorer in both games, tallying 14 and 16 points, respectively. He closed his senior season averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game while making 77.9% of his free throws and 43 3-pointers on 38.4% shooting from beyond the arc.
Highlands won the state title by defeating Elizabethtown 79-60. Five Bluebirds scored in double-figures in the game led by senior Northern Kentucky signee Sam Vinson with 20 points. Vinson was named the tournament’s MVP.
Highlands won all four of its state tournament games by double digits. McCracken County proved to be the Bluebirds’ most difficult opponent with that game’s final margin being only 10 points. Highlands opened with an 88-60 win over Muhlenberg County, defeated McCracken in the quarterfinals and got a 66-50 victory over Ashland Blazer before its 19-point defeat of Elizabethtown in the championship game.
