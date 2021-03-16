Lockdown defense and timely offense translated into a Second District tournament championship for the McCracken County girls basketball team on Monday.
Playing Paducah Tilghman on its home floor, the Lady Mustangs made it hard for the Lady Blue Tornado to generate offense to the tune of numerous turnovers and 38.6% shooting in a 66-46 victory.
“Our defense has been our staple all year. Our kids create deflections into turnovers. From the second quarter on, we started getting into passing lanes and getting steals and turning those into scores,” McCracken head coach Scott Sivills said. “This is a great win for us. Anytime you win a championship, it’s a great feeling.”
Freshman Claire Johnson agreed.
“This feels great,” she said. “Some people doubted us, but I knew deep down that we were going to win. I’m really proud of my whole team. We all did really good tonight.”
This is the sixth straight district title for the Lady Mustangs, who defeated the Lady Tornado 69-44 in the teams’ lone regular-season meeting this year.
“This is my sixth year here, and we’ve had a great run so far with great players and a great coaching staff,” Sivills said. “I think this is our 41st straight win in our district, and that’s big for us. It gives you an idea of where our program is going.”
The Lady Mustangs (13-7) held a slim 12-11 lead after the first quarter but clamped down on defense in the second, holding Tilghman scoreless for nearly six minutes as part of a 10-0 run to start the period. Sophomore Caroline Sivills sparked that run with eight points to go with two from Johnson. McCracken outscored Tilghman 15-3 overall in the period to take a 27-14 lead into the halftime break.
“We were all aggressive in going after the ball, and one steal led to another,” Johnson said of her team’s defensive play.
It was much the same story in the third quarter, as the Lady Mustangs opened with an 11-0 run courtesy of six points from junior Shymiya Daye, three from Sivills and two from Johnson to take a 38-14 lead with 5:24 remaining. Tilghman (8-10) scored just five points in the period to McCracken’s 25, and the Lady Mustangs took a 52-19 edge into the final quarter.
“Our defense in the third quarter was amazing,” Sivills said.
The Lady Mustangs got double-digit scoring from four different players. Johnson led the way with 19 points.
“I’ve come a long way from last year, and I’ve gotten a lot of experience, and I think that it helps my team come along too,” Johnson said.
Sivills added 18 points to go with 12 from freshman Mikee Buchanan and 10 from Daye.
“Shymiya Daye was all over the place tonight from rebounding to blocking shots to running the floor. She’s starting to become the player we want her to become, and we’re a lot better when she plays that way,” Sivills said. “Mikee is another one who we want to score more. She is so talented and can play all five positions. When Mikee and Shymiya get going, it makes us so much better. And Caroline and Claire have been consistent for us offensively all year long.”
Top scorers for Tilghman were sophomore Diamond Gray (18 points), sophomore Dasia Garland (11) and junior Kiarri Jackson (6).
All-District honorees were announced after the game.
As voted on by the district’s coaches, those players were McCracken’s Sivills, Johnson, Daye and Buchanan; Tilghman’s Gray, Garland and junior Jaaliyah Biggers; Community Christian junior Reagan Cross and sophomore Elizabeth Shaw; and St. Mary sophomore Kaitlynn Burrus.
MCCRACKEN county 66, PAducah TILGHMAN 46
McCracken 12 15 25 14 — 66
Tilghman 11 3 5 27 — 46
McCracken leading scorers: Johnson 19, Sivills 18, Buchanan 12, Daye 10.
Tilghman leading scorers: Gray 18, Garland 11, Jackson 6.
