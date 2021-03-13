McCracken County High School earned its first-ever track and field state title in last Saturday’s KTCCCA Class AAA Indoor State Championships. It came courtesy of senior high jumper Donsten Brown.
“For him to win that state title, it’s another accomplishment for him and for the program,” MCHS boys track and field head coach Steven Spadafino told The Sun on Monday. “We haven’t had a (KHSAA) state champion in track and field on the boys’ or girls’ side yet, so we’re hoping this is the first step toward breaking that streak. So hopefully this spring, we’ll have our first outdoor state champion too.”
Brown, a University of Kentucky track and field signee, cleared a height of 6-foot-8 to win the title, topping the second-place finisher by 6 inches.
“That’s the second-highest I’ve ever jumped,” Brown told The Sun on Monday. “I was bummed that I didn’t get 6-foot-10, but overall, I was pretty happy with what I cleared. I’m already No. 1 in the state, but that solidified it.”
Held at the new Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in Louisville, the event, which isn’t KHSAA-sanctioned, served as a prime opportunity for the MCHS track and field team to compete without having to travel the five hours to Maysville where previous state indoor meets were held.
“It was a nice facility and an opportunity to see good competition early in the season,” Spadafino said.
In the past, the team traveled to the Southern Illinois University Invitational in Carbondale, and Brown’s results there compared favorably with those put up by Kentucky’s athletes in Maysville. So Spadafino liked Brown’s chances of faring well at this year’s competition in Louisville. Brown also viewed himself as a top contender.
“There were a couple of guys that I knew I had to jump pretty good to be able to beat,” he said. “I came in as the top mark, so I knew I could do it. But I knew there were some other strong competitors.”
Brown said he was “really in the zone” and “locked in” during the meet and wasn’t feeling any nerves. But he did have to compete in unconventional circumstances, Spadafino said.
“It was a strange format because of the COVID restrictions, so he didn’t get to jump head-to-head against the other kids in (Class) AAA. There were only about three kids in his session of the meet, and they went out pretty early,” he said. “He was pretty much jumping by himself, so that adrenaline factor wasn’t there that he had at some of the other meets he’s been at. When he and another kid are going jump for jump, it pushes you up over that bar. Here, it was all him inside his own head.”
That Brown still came out on top is a good sign for the future, Spadafino said.
“If he can do it in his own pace and a relaxed environment, when he does get that adrenaline rush in the heat of a big meet, I think he’ll go even higher,” he said.
Brown, who was primed to win the first state title of his career last year prior to the season being canceled due to the COVID pandemic, said he was glad to have a championship to his name albeit one not sanctioned by the KHSAA. Spadafino, meanwhile, was happy to see his star high-jumper continue to progress after two-plus months off.
“That progression is what gives us confidence that he’s got his groove back,” he said.
Brown also ran in the 200-meter dash in Louisville, placing fifth with a time of 24.06 seconds.
“I don’t really like running, but I knew I had to do it for my team,” he said. “I could’ve run faster, but it’s a banked track, and I had never run on a banked track, so I kind of tripped and almost fell. But I came second in my heat and fifth overall. I was pretty happy with my time.”
As for his primary event, the high jump, Brown said he sees himself building a legacy within the MCHS track program. And he’s not done yet.
“I can jump higher than I have already, so I’m pumped about this season,” he said. “My goal for the outdoor season is to jump 6-foot-10, but my ultimate goal is to jump 7 feet by the end of my high school career.”
While Brown is one of the headliners for the MCHS track and field team this year, Spadafino said several others are primed for successful seasons. Those student-athletes include junior LeAndre Bolen (shot put and discus), senior Conner Moore (hurdles), sophomore Nathan Tracy (triple jump), freshman Caleb Joyce (pole vault), junior Seth Hill (pole vault), sophomore Jeremiah Grogan (distance running) and freshman Corbin Knight (distance running).
The Mustang track and field team is set to host a meet on March 18.
