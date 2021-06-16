Recent McCracken County High School graduate Donsten Brown made history Saturday as his high school track and field career came to a close.
Living up to his billing as the top high jumper in Kentucky, Brown posted a mark of 6-8 in the event in Saturday’s KHSAA Class 3A state meet in Lexington to earn the Mustangs their first-ever outdoor track and field state championship.
“It felt really good and meant a lot to me because I’ve been working towards that goal for three years now,” Brown told The Sun on Monday. “I didn’t get the chance (to go to state) last year (with the season canceled due to COVID), and that was the year I really thought I was going to get it. So I just tried to come back strong this year and win it, and I got my goal.”
Mustang track and field head coach Steven Spadafino said he was happy to see Brown achieve the milestone.
“That’s one of the boxes he wanted to check off before he left,” Spadafino told The Sun. “With not having a shot at it last year and then coming back this year to grab that was super exciting for him and our program. It’s something we’ll all remember.”
Brown, a University of Kentucky signee, entered this season with a personal goal of clearing a 7-foot jump and worked all year toward that end. Along the way, he won McCracken’s first-ever indoor track and field state title with a jump of 6-8 in the KTCCCA Class AAA Indoor State Championships in Louisville and was tops in the event in every competition he entered except one.
“I wanted to go undefeated the whole year, but I lost one meet, and that was to the No. 1 ranked jumper in the country, so I can’t really be mad about that,” he said.
He was tops in the high jump in the Class 3A First Region Championships with a mark of 6-8, qualifying him for the state meet. He entered the state meet as the No. 1 overall seed but wasn’t feeling the nerves that normally accompany the expectations associated with that top billing.
“I wasn’t nervous at all — not even the slightest,” he said. “The last two times I had been, I was really nervous, so I was like, ‘This is my last year. There’s nothing to lose. I have no reason to be nervous.’ I was ranked as the No. 1 seed, so all the pressure was on everybody else.”
As the top seed, Brown was scheduled as the last competitor to jump and thus had to wait through several other turns in the scorching heat before making his first attempt.
“I sat through 28 other people jumping before I even made my first attempt,” he said. “So I was just trying to stay active and stay moving so I didn’t get tight or cramp up.”
Brown posted a height of 6-4 on his first try and decided to skip the 6-6 jump in order to attempt it at 6-8 to put up an imposing mark.
“I skipped to 6-8 to put more pressure on my opponents so they knew they had to clear that in order to beat me,” he said. “Two of them cleared 6-6, so when we got to 6-8, it was just us three left. I cleared it on my first try, and they didn’t clear it. So I knew I had won.”
Brown described the victory as a relief — “It felt like I had a lot of weight lifted off of my shoulders,” he said — and added that he was grateful to win despite not reaching the lofty 7-foot mark.
Brown also competed in the 300 meter hurdles in Saturday’s state meet, running a time of 41.40 to place 11th.
“It didn’t really go as well as I had hoped,” he said. “I didn’t really eat anything that day, so I was cramping up in the middle of the race because I was in the sun for 20 minutes straight before that with no water. I just went out there and tried my best and had fun.”
Brown described the weather in Lexington that day as “extremely hot,” adding that he was making sure to stay hydrated. But the preliminaries to the 300 meter hurdles event had the competitors exposed to the sun.
“When they called them out to the hurdles, they had them sitting out in the sun baking for 10 minutes or so before they lined up,” Spadafino said. “By that point, he said he wasn’t feeling it.”
Spadafino said Brown cleared the first three hurdles cleanly before clipping the fourth and fifth ones and losing his balance.
“After he hit two hurdles, you could kind of see it in his face — ‘I’m not clicking on all cylinders right now,’ ” he said. “So the second half of the race was a struggle just to try to regain that momentum.”
Nonetheless, Brown placed 11th in the state in an event he just picked up this season.
“The 300 hurdles wasn’t on the agenda early in the season,” Spadafino said. “He really had to talk us into it.”
Next up for Brown is the start of his collegiate career at UK, where he’ll focus on the high jump. Spadafino said his potential is “unlimited.”
“We don’t implement a ton of weight training in our program. In college, they’re going to add that to his regimen, so he’ll definitely get a boost there. And he’ll definitely still grow a little bit,” he said. “Once he gets some consistency with some of the upper-level techniques, he’ll definitely see some growth in his first couple years in a collegiate program.”
Brown is looking forward to seeing what the next few years have in store.
“Me winning state was a great way for me to start at the University of Kentucky,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to these next few years at UK to see what I can do on the national level.”
