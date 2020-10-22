In a blink, it’s district championship season on the gridiron.
On the line this Friday night at Marquette Stadium? The Class 6A, District 1 regular-season title and a No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs, which will belong either to Henderson County or McCracken County after 48 minutes.
The Mustangs are two weeks removed from a 28-12 loss at Bowling Green, their first defeat of the season, in what was a strong showing despite defeat. And while the COVID-related loss of last week’s highly-anticipated matchup against Hopkinsville — Marc Clark’s former stomping grounds — was unfortunate, it did give McCracken County an unintended, but helpful, bye week ... necessary for late-season patching and preparation for any football team looking to regroup.
“While Bowling Green is a very talented team who executed their game plan very well, we fell that — as a team — that was not our best outing, and that we have a ton of room to improve,” Clark stated. “Our players are fully aware of how good our opponent is on Friday, and if we do not play with better execution and focus, then we will have a similar outcome (like Bowling Green).”
Indeed, the Colonels possess true power — particularly in the running game. Last week against Daviess County, a 63-44 win, Henderson County rushed for 564 yards on 57 carries, as Ben Dalton (18 carries, 302 yards, four touchdowns), Jordan Wright (21 carries, 153 yards, one touchdown) and Jaheim Williams (17 carries, 107 yards, three touchdowns) did significant damage to the Panthers’ defense.
This trident has been the Colonels’ calling card on offense all season. Dalton, at quarterback, leads his team in rushing (565 yards, six touchdowns) with Wright (334 yards, two touchdowns) and Williams (320 yards, seven touchdowns) not far behind. The passing game has been a play-action ploy to spread defenses into allowing 329.8 rushing yards per game.
The Colonels also have wins against Central Hardin and Apollo, opened the season with a narrow 27-16 loss at Hopkinsville, and touted a strong game plan in last year’s regular-season matchup against McCracken County, stealing a district crown away from the Mustangs on Oct. 25, 2019, in Henderson behind a 33-28 victory.
“This game, year in and year out, has been a physical contest that has determined playoff seeding,” Clark added. “And this year is no different. We know that coach (Josh) Boston will have his team ready to come down here and have the same result they had in the regular season (in 2019).
“It is going to be incumbent on us to ensure that we match their physicality and focus if we are going to be successful.”
A bit of good news for the Mustangs is the return of senior wideout Zander Mayes, who was out for undisclosed medical reasons two weeks ago against Bowling Green. Quarterback Pryor Lamb hasn’t played favorites at all this season, as five pass-catchers — Mayes, Zack Masek, Nick Masek, Hunter Bradley, and Jeremiah Hughes — have eight or more receptions on the year.
But Mayes (8-111-1) has been more of the deep threat in his three appearances, and his return is timely for a Mustangs team hoping to close out this regular season healthily and effectively.
Last Five Meetings
Nov. 15, 2019: McCracken won 17-6 in Paducah
Oct. 25, 2019: McCracken lost 33-28 at Henderson
Oct. 5, 2018: McCracken won 36-24 in Paducah
Oct. 6, 2017: McCracken won 17-6 in Henderson
Oct. 7, 2016: McCracken won 46-6 in Henderson
Tilghman turns to Trojans
The last two weeks have been mighty unkind to Paducah Tilghman, which followed up a deflating 36-6 loss to Mayfield with a 49-7 flattening at Union County, the program’s first defeat to the Braves since 2009.
A trio of wins against Calloway County, Trigg County and Murray, two of them on the road, seem so close, yet so far away, and it has required coach Jonathan Smith and his staff to take a look at a more fundamental approach against Class 3A, District 1 foe Webster County on Friday night at McRight Field.
“This is cliché, but there’s also a reason clichés become clichés,” Smith said. “As a team, we have to relearn how to block and how to tackle. It’s pretty simple. Evidently, we aren’t good at either.
“And if you want to get real technical with it like I do, in the last three games, our average starting position has been our 31-yard line, and our opponents at their 46-yard line. We’ve run 75 fewer plays than our opponents through the last three games. It’s not rocket science. We aren’t moving the ball enough to even flip the field. And our opponents are.
“Even when we do, we turn the ball over. I don’t care if you are a veteran high school team, a little league team, or a pro team ... all of those turnovers don’t add up to too many games going in your favor. And I’m not a happy camper about any of it. So I’m going to coach my ever-loving rear off to make it better.
“Block and tackle. Block and tackle. Block and tackle. There’s the formula.”
Turnovers, indeed, are a concern. Through six games, the Blue Tornado have committed 15 turnovers (2.5/game), and last week lost the football five times against Union County.
Clean football will be the key against the Trojans, who have wins against Owen County and Caverna, and last week hung up five touchdowns in a 63-34 loss to Trigg County in Cadiz.
Former Kentucky State University and North Oldham star Zack LaGrange and his staff at Webster County have a strong quarterback in senior Mason Wilson, who’s completed more than 60% of his passes for 873 yards and an impressive 11-to-3 touchdown-to-interception ratio.
Four targets — Livonte Dale (316 yards, 5 TDs), Daniel Yates (221-4), Taylor Chandler (214-2) and Dylan Sowders (167-1) — have 12 or more catches, while Yates (52 tackles, sack, interception) and Sowders (9-for-11 on PATs, 23 tackles) continue to be effective in double-duty roles for the Trojans.
Some good news for the Blue Tornado? The return of safety and wideout Camdon Marshall, who was clearly missed during last week’s mess in Morganfield. Smith continues to tout the Division I capability of his former quarterback-turned-defensive stalwart, and it’s hard to argue. Five turnovers is hard to overcome, but one must wonder if Union County’s Corithian Seales-Portee rumbles for more than 200 yards if Marshall is patrolling in the midfield.
Last Five Meetings
Nov. 8, 2019: Paducah won 48-12 in Paducah
Oct. 25, 2019: Paducah won 52-0 at Dixon
Oct. 24, 2014: Paducah won 49-0 at Dixon
Oct. 25, 2013: Paducah won 48-6 in Paducah
Oct. 19, 2012: Paducah won 48-6 in Paducah
EXTRA POINTS
• Don’t look now, but the Calloway County Lakers host Logan County this Friday at Jack D. Rose Stadium in Murray, with the Class 4A, District 1’s top seed up for grabs. After finishing 3-8 in 2018 and 1-10 last season, Chris Champion’s crew is all the talk after nabbing impressive victories against Hopkinsville and Madisonville-North Hopkins. Against the Maroons, it was four interceptions (one each from Logan Emery, Aaron Fennel, Kanyon Franklin and Jaxon McKay) and four sacks (three from Nicholas Watters) getting it done in Madisonville. Against the Tigers, it was four recovered fumbles, an interception and 2.5 sacks causing problems. Aside from a lopsided loss to Paducah Tilghman, this team — and its defense (which has caused 13 turnovers in four games) — is a problem.
• Champion’s alma mater, the Mayfield Cardinals, comes to Ty Holland Stadium this Friday — winners of five-straight and looking for six against the suddenly-hot Murray Tigers. Having already faced Caldwell County and Ballard Memorial, a Cardinal win would clinch the district’s top seed. A Murray win would end a long drought, as the Tigers haven’t topped Mayfield since a 1997 win in the Class A playoffs.
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
