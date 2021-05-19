Despite visiting Marshall County getting an early jump in the top of the second inning, the McCracken County baseball team earned its 23rd win of the season on Tuesday night.
McCracken’s six-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning sealed the 10-2 victory.
“Marshall had a really good plan throwing Oakley early and coming in with Hale,” McCracken head coach Zach Hobbs said. “The hard-throwing righty and then the crafty lefty was a really good plan for them. I thought our hitters adjusted well.”
While senior Grant Godwin started for the Mustangs, it was the junior duo of Cooper Ford and Jack Bennett that silenced the Marshals for five innings.
“Cooper Ford and Jack Bennett did a phenomenal job on the mound for us,” Hobbs said. “Grant just had one of those nights and even said that he couldn’t find it. He was honest enough with us and we made the change. That was probably the best I have seen Jack throw this year, and Cooper threw really well.”
Godwin was on the mound for 1 1/3 innings and surrendered two runs on no hits.
Ford, who earned the victory for the Mustangs, lasted 2 2/3 innings and struck out one. He allowed two hits and no runs.
Bennett threw three innings of relief and struck out five of the nine batters he faced. He did not allow any hits or runs and did not walk a single batter.
“Our guys battled through and grinded through a win today,” Hobbs said. “It’s always hard to play on a day like this because you think you are going to be rained out and then it’s spitting rain. Despite all of those things, our guys did a really good job fighting through it.”
McCracken County collected seven hits with seniors Ben Higdon (3 runs, 2 hits, 1 RBI) and Braden Vinyard (2 hits, 2 RBIs) going 2-for-3.
The offense of Godwin (2 runs, 1 hit, 3 RBIs), Rivers Moffatt (1 run, 1 RBI), Brandon Dodd (1 hit, 2 RBIs) and Nate Lang (1 run, 1 hit) assisted in the win.
Senior Evan Oakley started on the mound for the Marshals and went two innings. Oakley allowed one run on one hit and struck out one.
Senior Clay Hale took the loss for the Marshals. The lefty threw 3 2/3 innings and struck out four. He surrendered nine runs on five hits in his relief appearance.
The Marshals tallied two hits, which came from seniors Chase Hayden and Griffin Darnall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.