How thirsty is west Kentucky for high school football?
If the “SOLD OUT” status of Friday’s season-opening marquee matchup between Class 2A Mayfield and Class 6A McCracken County in Paducah is any indication ... fans are more than ready to guzzle.
Yes, seating is limited, making tickets all the more luxurious. But the matchup itself is as much a selling point as anything else.
So many storylines swirl around this meeting at Marquette Stadium. And in an offseason like no other, how have the Cardinals and Mustangs remolded themselves into contenders? Limited practice time, limited contact due to an international pandemic and an abbreviated preseason have somewhat leveled the playing field across the commonwealth.
A year ago at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield, coach Marc Clark and McCracken County took an extremely-rare knee, courtesy of a lights-out performance from the Mustangs defense, a cow-bell crusade from running back Hunter Bradley and the electric connection between quarterback Elijah Wheat and Franklin Hayes.
Can Bradley, recovering from a late 2019 ankle injury, get going early behind his strong and seasoned offensive line? And will new offensive faces in sophomore quarterback Pryor Lamb and senior wideout Zander Mayes find that same chemistry Wheat and Hayes had?
For the Cardinals, how much will they feed off of the Mustangs taking that knee in 2019? And can they wrap an entire offense around senior running back Kylan Galbreath ... who ran for more than 1,600 yards last year? How well will sophomore quarterback Zane Cartwright slip into this offense, which lost nine starters to graduation? Is 2019 all-state linebacker Jax Rogers prepared to quarterback a defense and make it the Cardinals’ calling card in 2020?
“I don’t know if the storyline is ‘Bradley vs. Galbreath’ or ‘Lamb vs. Cartwright,’ ” Clark said.
Questions that will soon be answered.
Last Five Meetings
Sept. 13, 2019: McCracken won 45-35 at Mayfield
Sept. 7, 2018: Mayfield won 51-21 at McCracken
Sept. 8, 2017: Mayfield won 49-27 at Mayfield
Sept. 9, 2016: Mayfield won 46-41 at McCracken
Sept. 11, 2015: McCracken won 37-31 at Mayfield
Blue Tornado, Eagles ready to romp
Finally, Paducah Tilghman gets to take McRight Field, with coach Jonathan Smith getting his first real look at what his offense will look like sans 2019’s electric duo of Damien Ford and Jayden Freeman.
It’s been the Blue Tornado’s biggest question heading into the start of the 2020 season and Friday’s matchup with second-year coach Nick Kemp and Graves County. But it’s probably not the most important query, as Tilghman is one of many teams still pinching themselves asking: “Is this real? Are we actually suiting up?”
Two weeks ago, no one was sure.
“The most important part of Friday’s game to me, and I doubt I’m alone on this, is just the fact that we get to play,” Smith said. “Our players and coaches have worked tirelessly to safely get to this point.
“Graves is a well-coached team returning a lot of experienced players, especially on the offensive side of the ball. I think a lot of people know we are more inexperienced than what we have been in the past couple of years, but our guys have worked extremely hard, and I think we will be ready to play. I expect it to be a good matchup. I love our team’s effort, attitude and commitment to each other.”
Tilghman’s defense will have to account for two seasoned Eagles starters in running back Clint McKee and quarterback John Ben Brown, who accounted for more than 3,500 yards of offense in 2019, while the Eagles are preparing themselves for an experienced Blue Tornado quarterback in senior Camden Marshall, who’s going to have even more control of the offense in 2020.
Last Five Meetings
Sept. 13, 2019: Tilghman won 34-13 at Graves
Sept. 7, 2018: Tilghman won 41-7 at Tilghman
Sept. 8, 2017: Graves won 26-15 at Graves
Sept. 9, 2016: Graves won 43-42 at Tilghman
Sept. 11, 2015: Tilghman won 49-29 at Graves
Crittenden, Caldwell collide
The last time the Rockets topped the Tigers? Sept. 25, 2009, a 26-14 win in Marion, in what was part of an eight-game winning streak to open the season for Crittenden County and its former coach, Al Starnes.
Does the strand of success for the Tigers end in Princeton on Friday night? The last two matchups have been a little too close for comfort, and first-year skipper Will Barnes knows the Rockets can roll behind Xander Tabor, Luke Crider and a roster that returns 11 on defense and 10 on offense.
“Crittenden County is a very talented and experienced football team,” Barnes said. “Offensively, they are explosive on the ground and through the air. Coach (Sean) Thompson does a great job with their offense and defense, utilizing their personnel. Defensively, they pursue to the football really well and are very disciplined. We will have to limit their explosive plays and find ways to create our own explosive plays to have a chance to win.”
The Tigers will get their first look at an offense without the steadfast legs of De’Eric Hollowell, who rushed for more than 1,300 yards and 22 touchdowns last year.
But senior quarterback Russ Beshear and wideout Tripp Branch have full year of experience in their belt now, and Beshear had little issue spreading the ball last season, as five guys had between 21 and 29 catches.
Tack on an X-factor in senior linebacker and tight end Tate VanHooser and a defensive haymaker in Elijah Shaheen (8.5 sacks in 2019), and, well ... the Tigers are a problem.
“It’s a tough one right out of the gates, with the ups and downs the kids have been through to get to this point,” Crittenden coach Sean Thompson said. “And it’s the school we mark on our calendar each year. Caldwell will prove you must be a tough opponent, as they are well-coached and have so much talent.”
Last Five Meetings
Sept. 13, 2019: Caldwell won 36-14 at Crittenden
Sept. 7, 2018: Caldwell won 32-20 at Caldwell
Sept. 8, 2017: Caldwell won 65-21 at Crittenden
Sept. 9, 2016: Caldwell won 49-0 at Caldwell
Sept. 11, 2016: Caldwell won 53-6 at Crittenden
Marshals own massive edge on Calloway
Marshall County hasn’t fallen to Calloway County since Sept. 13, 2013: a 19-3 loss in Murray. And the Marshals own a lifetime 35-5 edge on the Lakers.
But first-year coach and former McCracken County offensive guru Steven Etheridge is eschewing a little bit of caution about history this Friday, and for good reason.
“I think this is a game where you can throw all the history and what you think you know about each team away,” Etheridge said. “With it being such a different year in regards to prep time, I don’t think anyone really knows what to expect.
“However, I do know that coach (Chris) Champion will have his guys ready to go, and we better be ready to play when Friday night gets here.”
Champion, indeed, has a seasoned quarterback in Kanyon Franklin, who was shoe-horned into starting duty last year after the unfortunate injury to John Foster. And there’s little secret the 2020 offense will be tailored more to his scrambling ways.
But the Marshals have their own speedster at quarterback, too, in Quinn Smith, who ran it (101 attempts) nearly as many times as he threw it (110 attempts) last year.
Last Five Meetings
Sept. 13, 2019: Marshall won 20-14 at Marshall
Sept. 7, 2018: Marshall won 34-27 at Marshall
Sept. 8, 2017: Marshall won 49-7 at Calloway
Sept. 9, 2016: Marshall won 20-13 at Marshall
Sept. 11, 2015: Marshall won 25-14 at Calloway
