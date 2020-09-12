A 22-point third quarter and three defensive touchdowns helped McCracken County come away with a season-opening, jarring, statement-making, stellar, superb 42-7 win over vaunted Mayfield on Friday night at Marquette Stadium in Paducah.
And to boot, the Mustangs (1-0) pulled the trifecta on the Cardinals (0-1), getting scores from all three levels of its defensive formation.
Win. Place. Show.
“Coach (Brad) Lawson and the defensive staff did a great job,” noted Mustangs coach Marc Clark. “They had the kids ready. You look at this time of year...and the thing about it is, Mayfield is going to be fine, Mayfield is going to be fine, we’re going to see them make a run...but when you get into this portion of the season, the offense is usually behind.
“We kind of benefited from that, and I think our defense has got some really good players. And I think we’ve got a really good scheme. I think coach Lawson called a great game. But I also think offense are going to take a little bit to get going.”
Junior defensive tackle LeAndre Bolen set the tone early, nabbing a 15-yard interception return of Cards quarterback Zane Cartwright with 2:03 left in the first quarter — putting the ‘Stangs up 6-0. (He also added two sacks.)
At the start of the third quarter, Cartwright looked to his right flat again — only to find McCracken County senior strong safety Jackson Gruber came away with a 40-yard interception for a score down the left sideline, putting the Mustangs up 20-0.
Forty seconds after that, Mayfield’s Kylan Galbreath — held to 34 yards on 19 carries — fumbled, and Mustangs senior linebacker Hunter Vlach returned it 32 yards for a stunning, almost-surreal 27-0 lead.
“That’s very amazing,” Bolen said. “I don’t think we’ve ever had that since I’ve been here. For us to do that, for defense, that’s a good thing. Because there’s no telling what the defense can do as the season goes on.”
Mayfield was only down 13-0 at the half. And following Bolen’s INT, the Cardinals made it to midfield before Galbreath was stuffed on 3rd-and-1 and 4th-and-1 by the Mustangs’ defense.
With 8:05 left in the second quarter, the Mustangs took advantage of a short punt — and two plays later, sophomore quarterback Pryor Lamb hit Zander Mayes for a 32-yard touchdown and a 12-0 lead.
Mayfield answered with a solid drive, but a missed 25-yard field goal from new kicker Jesus Carmona went right late.
McCracken’s offense would take advantage of another special teams snafu late in the third quarter, and recover a bobbled snap to the punter at the Cardinal 31.
Three plays later, all runs by a healthy Hunter Bradley (16 carries, 68 yards), the Mustangs were up 34-0.
“We’ve just got to get more consistent on the offensive line, and offense entirely,” noted Mayfield’s Joe Morris. “We’ve just got to get more consistent. They had us backed up all night. We’ve got to be able to move the ball out. Get it out and get some field position. And we’ve got some work to do on some special teams.”
It wasn’t until 1:42 left in the third quarter before the Cards were on the scoreboard, a 13-yard screen pass from Cartwright to Daniel Coles doing the trick.
Two plays into the game, Mayfield’s top defender and 2019 All-State linebacker Jax Rogers went down with an undisclosed injury and never returned — favoring his right leg while being helped off the field.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY 42, MAYFIELD 7
Mayfield 0 0 7 0 — 7
McCracken 6 7 22 7 — 42
SCORING
MC: Leandre Bolen Jr. 15 interception (2 pt. fails), 6-0, 2:03 1Q
MC: Zander Mayes 32 pass from Pryor Lamb (Landon Lagore PAT), 13-0, 7:20 2Q
MC: Jackson Gruber 40 interception (Hunter Bradley 2 pt. rush), 21-0, 11:02 3Q
MC: Hunter Vlach 32 fumble recovery (Lagore PAT), 28-0, 10:38 3Q
MC: Hunter Bradley 3 rush (Lagore PAT), 35-0, 5:17 3Q
MAY: Daniel Coles 13 pass from Zane Cartwright (Jesus Carmona PAT), 35-7, 1:42 3Q
STATISTICS
Passing
MC Pryor Lamb 5-15-54-0-1T; MAY Zane Cartwright 11-20-112-2I-1T, Brajone Dabney 2-2-10
Rushing
MC Hunter Bradley 16-68-1, Carter Roland 10-57, Gavin Crass 2-29-1, Jeremiah Hughes 4-12, Pryor Lamb 1-(-2); MAY Kylan Galbreath 19-34, Brajone Dabney 3-33, Juju Starks 5-29, Jarius Blythe 1-20, Zane Cartwright 3-(-14)
Receiving
MC Zander Mayes 2-36-1, Hunter Bradley 3-18; MAY Daniel Coles 5-72-1, Ben Gloyd 2-6, Nathan Watkins 1-13, Cayden Bradshaw 1-12, James Topp 1-6, Gavin Jackson 1-5, Isaac Stevenson 1-3
RECORDS
MC (1-0), MAY (0-1)
Follow Marlowe on Twitter @dreamarlowe85, call him (270) 575-8661, or email him at emarlowe@paducahsun.com.
