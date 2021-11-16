PHOTOS AND STORY By JARED JENSEN
To get their fans excited for all that they have to offer when it comes to winter sports, McCracken County hosted a Winter Sports Kickoff on Saturday, Nov. 13 at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Arena.
The event highlighted every team that competes in winter competition: wrestling, all girls cheer, the dance team and the boys and girls basketball teams.
Each team took the time to introduce their athletes and were given time to show off to their adoring fans what they can look forward to this upcoming season.
Members of the varsity wrestling team took to the mat in friendly competition against their teammates to highlight some of their best moves.
The cheer team brought out the Mustang school spirit with an array of cheer routines that will be heard throughout the season. The dance team performed numbers that will be performed at half-times and other events through the season.
The girls and boys basketball teams put on friendly scrimmages with a mixture of upper and underclassmen.
In between the girls and boys individual scrimmages, individuals from boys teams were selected for a 3-point shooting competition, one boy, vs. one girl. The two with the most baskets went head-to-head one more time.
The boys basketball team recognized two coaches who contributed to the McCracken County basketball program in the past through their coaching careers at Heath and Lone Oak High schools.
Jimmy Long, former Heath coach from 1989-2008 and Roy McCammey, former Lone Oak coach, were honorary coaches for the boys scrimmage to cap off the night.
