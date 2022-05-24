The First Region tournament kicked off for the McCracken County Mustangs on Marshall County’s home field on Monday night. The Mustangs ended the Hickman County season, defeating them 8-0 with Zach Sims on the mound.
Sims worked six innings in the victory and surrendered one hit on 78 pitches. The junior walked three and struck out nine batters to keep his team rolling in the postseason.
The Mustangs jumped on the board in the first inning when Jack Bennett ripped a line drive to left field, reaching first base on an error by Hickman County. Bennett’s line drive scored Dylan Riley and advanced Miller Green to third base.
Green scored to make it 2-0 as Nate Lang grounded out. The groundout allowed Bennett to move into scoring position, but unfortunately for McCracken, the Region 1 Player of the Year was left stranded as Sims popped out and Eli James struck out to end the inning.
Hickman County’s lone hit came in the top of the second inning as Cameron Sublett singled to center field. However, Sublett was left stranded at first base as Nathan Gallimore struck out to end the inning and allow McCracken County to return to their dugout.
McCracken County plated three more runs to add to their lead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Cooper Ford kicked off the inning with a one-out double to right field. The next batter, Scout Moffatt, hit a ground ball and reached on an error as Ford was held up at second base.
Ford and Moffatt scored as Riley singled on a ground ball. As Ford and Moffatt crossed home plate, Riley moved to second base on errors. A double by Green sent Riley home to make it 5-0.
Three more runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning for McCracken County, punching their ticket to the next round of the regional tournament. Moffatt started the inning, hitting a ground ball and reaching on an error at short. Then, a sacrifice bunt by Jude Farley moved Moffatt to second, which allowed him to score on an RBI single by Riley.
The final blow came as Green ripped a two-run home run out of the park to make it 8-0. The home run was Green’s first for his 2022 sophomore campaign, scoring himself and Riley.
To finish out the game, Daniel Higdon appeared in relief of Sims. Higdon threw one inning on 16 pitches. The junior walked one in his appearance.
Eli Prince took the loss for Hickman County. Prince worked two innings, allowing one hit, two runs (one earned), one walk, and struck out one.
Walker McClanahan and Micah Naranjo appeared in relief for the Falcons.
McClanahan worked two innings, allowing four hits and three runs. He walked two and struck out one.
Naranjo threw two innings, allowing two hits, three runs (two earned), walking one, and striking out one batter.
Writer’s Note
McCracken County will play the winner between the Calloway County Lakers and Mayfield Cardinals on Tuesday night at Graves County High School.
At The Sun’s deadline, the Lakers lead the Cardinals, 7-5 in the top of the seventh inning.
McCracken County 8, Hickman County 0
Hickman County 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-1-4
McCracken County 2 0 0 3 0 3 X — 8-7-1
WP: Z Sims; LP: E Prince
2B: MCHS — M Green, C Ford
HR: MCHS — M Green
TB: HCHS — C Sublett 1; MCHS — M Green 7, D Riley 2, C Ford 2, J Bennett 1
HBP: HCHS — E Prince; MCHS — D Riley
Records: Hickman County (16-11); McCracken County (31-6)
